While a wise man once proclaimed that “carbs are the enemy,” this isn’t necessarily the case. Sure, many fad diets like the Ketogenic diet and the once-popular Atkins diet seem to admonish them, but they’re actually an important way to balance your diet. There is, arguably, no better way to capitalize on your daily serving(s) on carbohydrates than eating a nice bowl of homemade pasta, courtesy of an pasta making machine. While some might think that making their pasta from scratch is reserved for professional chefs and sweet old Italian grandmothers, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. There are several great pasta makers available that can easily whip up authentic, delicious homemade pasta in a pinch. The only catch, really, is that you have to find the right appliance but we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll go through some of the best pasta makers on the web so you can get your “carb on” in traditional Italian fashion.

Best Pasta Maker Machine

For a machine that pumps out high-quality lasagna, fettuccine, and taglioni effortlessly, the Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine is the right appliance for you. For starters, it’s made in Italy — and has been referred to as “the Ferrari of pasta makers” — so you know you’re getting authentic pasta every time. The Atlas 150 pasta machine is synonymous with quality and is made with chrome-plated steel for quick and easy pasta making. After rolling your dough, this hand-cranked power device cuts sheets of dough into pieces of pasta that are 150 millimeters wide and have 10 thicknesses for an even texture. You can also add additional attachments (sold separately) that can make a bunch of different pasta iterations liker ravioli, linguini, and classic spaghetti, amongst others.

Best Pasta Maker Attachment Set

If you’re someone that owns a KitchenAid Stand Mixer — and use it religiously — this KitchenAid KPEX Pasta Excellence Set with Six Different Attachments is the perfect supplementary piece for homemade pasta. The set comes with six different attachments — a pasta roller, capellini cutter, lasagnette cutter, fettuccine cutter, spaghetti cutter, and a ravioli maker. Amazingly, all of this is compatible with any KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The attachments are chrome-plated and made with all-metal housing for increased durability and the set also includes a filling scoop and cleaning brush.

Best Value Pasta Maker Machine

This Hand Crank Pasta Maker Machine from OxGord is an inexpensive alternative that still manages to produce high-quality pasta time and again. This pasta roller is made with high-quality stainless steel rollers and blades that are easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe. Three different blade attachments allow you to make fresh spaghetti, alfredo, and linguine, while you can utilize nine different thickness settings to customize the pasta to your liking. When you factor in price, quality, and its easy-operation, this pasta maker is a great purchase.