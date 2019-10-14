Elon Musk: Tesla’s pickup truck will look like an ‘armored personnel carrier from the future’

While Tesla’s initial master plan ended with the release of a mass market EV — which we now know as the Model 3 — the company’s automotive ambitions extend far beyond that. Looking ahead, Tesla has a number of intriguing vehicles in its product pipeline, including a crossover version of the Model 3 dubbed the Model Y, a next-gen Roadster, and the Tesla Semi. What’s more, Tesla has also been busy developing an all-electric pickup truck, a vehicle the company has been teasing for quite some time now.

Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed via Twitter that the official reveal for Tesla’s highly-anticipated pickup truck is still set for November. This is certainly encouraging news, especially in light of Tesla’s habit of making ambitious promises it’s not always capable of keeping.

As to what we can expect out of a Tesla pickup truck, Musk also tweeted out that the vehicle may resemble an “armored personnel carrier from the future.” Now what this actually means is anybody’s guess, but it certainly does boost the level of intrigue surrounding the impending reveal.

Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2019

Last year, Musk also teased that Tesla’s pickup truck will boast a dual motor all-wheel drive with “crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load.” Musk also floated the idea that the pickup truck will sport power outlets as to make things easier for users with heavy-duty power tools.

Spec wise, we’ll obviously know more next month, but Musk in the past has intimated that the range on Tesla’s pickup truck could be anywhere from 400 to 500 miles.