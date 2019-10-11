When it comes to cardiovascular activity, hydration is key. Whether it’s running, hiking, biking, or anything in between, ensuring that you have an ample source of H2O is arguably more important than the exercise itself. But when you’re in the midst of intense outdoor activity, it’s easy to forget to hydrate. That’s why any outdoor enthusiast should own a hydration pack. These backpacks contain hydration bladders with mouthpieces that provide easily accessible water at all times. So if you’re doing something that requires both hands, meaning reaching for a water bottle is essentially impossible, these hydration packs can be a godsend. If you’re considering purchasing a hydration pack, you should probably consider one of these below.

Best Hydration Pack for Cold Water

For a durable hydration pack that can withstand all of the outdoor elements, all while keeping your water cold and delicious, the Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack Pack is the perfect choice. It’s made with thermal insulation technology that keeps your water cold for up to four hours, ensuring you’ll have great tasting water for the duration of your journey. It’s also 100 percent leakproof, so you’ll never have to worry about getting the rest of your belongings (or yourself) wet. The bladder itself is a BPA-free, FDA approved and contains two-liters of storage, allowing an ample amount of water for each trip.

Best Value Hydration Pack

In terms of overall value, the KUYOU Hydration Pack really knocks it out of the park. Despite its ultra-low price tag, this high-quality hydration pack is made of nylon fabric along with a breathable mesh back panel, making it both durable and lightweight. It comes with easy-to-adjust back straps, so you can either keep the backpack loose or tight around your body for more rigorous activities like rock climbing or intense hikes. The two-liter bladder is also BPA-free and FDA approved, and the mouthpiece provided makes drinking super easy and convenient. The pack contains two layers — one for the liquid container and the other for keys, a compass, phones — and is made with a reflective article design for additional safety.

Best Military Backpack

For a durable, versatile and military-grade backpack with a built-in hydration pack, you should opt for the 5.11 Tactical RUSH12 Military Backpack. This fleece bag is made in the U.S.A. and features 16 individual compartments, a large main storage area, and a roomy hydration pocket that can fit up to a whopping 24 liters of water. The bag is water-resistant and easily adjustable, as it contains various customizable straps including a height sternum strap, two external compression straps, and a contoured yoke shoulder strap system. And thanks to its durable 1050D nylon and self-repairing YKK zippers, this bag is long-lasting, versatile, and above all else, a great purchase.