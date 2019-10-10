If you’re somebody with an adventurous side to them, you know just how important it is to capture all the footage you can from your outdoor excursions. This can prove to be difficult, however, considering the nature of the activities you’re doing, whether it’s snowboarding, BASE jumping, scuba diving or anything in-between. You’re not going to want to use your smartphone, or any other camera you need to hold and snap for that matter, so you’re going to need a high-quality action camera — built specifically for adrenaline-fueled adventure sports and activities — in order to properly capture all of that sick footage. While there are plenty of great models on the market today, you’re going to want to opt for the best of the best. So without further ado, here are some of the best action cameras for adrenaline junkies.

Best Action Camera for Live Streaming

If you’re someone who prefers to livestream their crazy adventures in real time, the GoPro HERO 7 is the perfect camera to do so. Featuring HyperSmooth Video Stabilization technology to help predict your movements for a stable and crystal clear picture, the Hero 7 is great for all types of action sports. It’s also equipped with Time Warp Video Capture, super photo capabilities to optimize your shots, voice control, a live streaming feature, and 4K60 Video and 12MP photos, this camera can literally capture every intense moment of your wild activities.

Best Action Camera for Beginners

For those who have never used or owned an action camera, the AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera is an intuitive, easy-to-navigate device for both beginners and expert video makers. This waterproof, remote control-operated camera delivers 4K/25fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60fps videos, and crystal clear 16 MP photos with ease. It also features electronic image stabilization technology and an adjustable view angle for a wide array of shots. What really makes this camera great for beginners, however, is its intuitive design, which features an IPS touch screen that makes it easy to change settings, switch shooting modes, and preview and playback any footage. It also comes with a helmet accessories kit, allowing you to shoot everything from your helmet so you can fully immerse yourself in your activities.

Best Action Camera on a Budget

The Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera is a low-cost, high-quality alternative to the aforementioned cameras. Despite its relatively low price tag, it still packs quite the punch with professional-grade 4K/30FPS, 2.7K/30fps, and 1080P/60FPS video along with 16MP photo resolution. It’s Wi-Fi compatible, meaning you can instantly upload and share your captured moments, and it’s waterproof up to 100 feet, allowing you to film while doing most popular water activities. All in all, this versatile and compact camera is, bar none, the best bang-for-your-buck purchase available.