We dug through hundreds of discounted iOS apps on Tuesday morning to find the best of the bunch that are on sale for free. The result is a roundup of six different premium iPhone and iPad apps that are all available as free downloads for a limited time. There’s no telling when these discounts will start to disappear though, so definitely download them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

SoloSlides for Google Photos

Normally $1.99.

SoloSlides for Google Photos is perfect for that old iPad you have in your kitchen or living room: it plays a full-screen slideshow of your photos on your iOS device and your TV (Smart TV or Apple TV). Photos can be played from Google Photos directly, or your Camera Roll, or from Wifibooth (separate app). There are NO ads in this app. This app is supported by Premium, an optional one-time in-app purchase that unlocks some features (see below). Many thanks for supporting our developers! There are NO subscriptions in this app. This app handles gigantic Google Photo libraries with millions of photos without a hitch, because it doesn’t try to discover all of your photos at once. FREE features include:

– Automatically updates when photos are added to / removed from your Google Photos library or Camera Roll

– Display your photos on your Smart TV without installing an app on your TV (TV must support DLNA / UPNP)

– Display your photos on your Apple TV

– Hide photos so the app doesn’t show them anymore, without deleting or modifying the photos in any way

– Filtering by album or date range

– Automatically filter out photos of documents, receipts, etc (Google Photos only)

– Share the currently showing photo to another app

Nexomon

Normally $0.99.

Catch, evolve and collect over 300 unique Nexomon! Assemble the ultimate Nexomon team to save your friends and save the world! Clash against legendary champions and become a hero in this epic journey! Game Features • Over 300 Nexomon to catch and train.

• Evolve your Nexomon into new and powerful forms.

• Universal App! Play on your iPhone, iPod or iPad.

• iCloud support. Backup your data and play on all your devices!

• Get exclusive Nexomon iMessage stickers!

• A deep and engaging battle system.

• Mighty and unique legendary Nexomon, find all eight of them!

• Embark on an epic adventure to save the world from the Nexomon King!

• Battle powerful and challenging foes in the Nexoworld.

• Select from seven unique starters.

• Explore all 10 colorful and vibrant regions.

• Fully animated monsters, prepare to enjoy the most exciting battles!

• High Quality gaming experience like no other!

Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera

Normally $1.99.

Many moments are only cherished when they’ve become memories, Cuji Photo is a random film camera, analog film camera with film defects localized exposure and light leakage effects, make your own special photographs hazy atmosphere and feeling, showing a distinct uniqueness, just like back to the 80s. — KEY FEATURES

• Analog imperfect flaws to make your photography more perfect!

• most vintage and emotional Photography in a whole new way!

• This is not to be missed photographers leaked app!

Oof Piano for Roblox

Normally $1.99.

Make your own oof music and songs with “Oof Piano for Roblox”. Made with oof roblox death sound and best funny prank sounds. Get it now. Enjoy!

Halloween Spooky Sound Box!

Normally $3.99.

96 FREE HALLOWEEN SFX!! The ultimate FREE Horror & Halloween app! Play 50 awesome high quality sound effects with big buttons! – Fully customized buttons with lush graphics.

– Free updates!

– Scary sounds, spooky music, ghostly voices, horror tunes, and more!

– No internet connection required! These sounds come pre-loaded and play instantly! No buffering, no waiting. Fans of Horror and Halloween will love it!

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

