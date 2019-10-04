iPhone 11 is selling so well that Apple is ramping up production

Soon after the iPhone 11 series started selling online a few days ago, several analysts came out with reports saying that preorders were above expectations, with the new iPhone 11 colors being the most popular with consumers. The new colors were, in fact, the first to sell out, both for the iPhone 11 and the Pro versions. Two weeks after the iPhone 11’s in-store launch, a new report says that the iPhone 11 is selling so well that Apple ordered as many as eight million iPhone 11 units from suppliers.

The news comes from Nikkei Asian Review, which says that better-than-expected worldwide sales of the cheapest new iPhone convinced Apple to increase production by up to 10% — or eight million units. That’s the equivalent of Google’s total Pixel shipments for the year, which include the more affordable Pixel 3a series.

Initially, the iPhone 11 orders were lower than last year, the report notes. Last year, Apple revised down iPhone XR orders only weeks after the handset hit stores. The iPhone XR was slightly delayed, launching several weeks after the iPhone XS and XS Max.

“This autumn is so far much busier than we expected,” a source familiar with the plan said. “Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders. After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year.”

“Demand is good for now. But we have to be careful not to be too optimistic,” a different source said. “I hope that this year’s peak season lasts longer than last year.”

Sources also explained the surge in iPhone orders is concentrated on two models, the $699 iPhone 11 and the $999 iPhone 11 Pro. Apple has reportedly revised down orders for the $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max.

It’s unclear how long the increased demand will last, with some analysts expressing concerns. Factors like the weakening world economy and the on-going US-China trade war may impact iPhone 11 sales — and other companies. Nikkei does say that one factor that helped boost demand temporarily is the US delay of a planned 10% tariff on China-made electronic imports, like the iPhone 11, which is made in China. The taxes were postponed from September to December 15th and will help demand during Thanksgiving and Christmas.