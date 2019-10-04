Best Apple Watch Case

The advent of the smartwatch has truly been something to marvel at. Just when you thought that having a laptop on your phone was the apex of technology, the Apple Watch was born. Now, owning an Apple Watch is pretty commonplace, but that doesn’t take away from its value and overall convenience. Like any piece of technology, you’ll want to protect your precious watch from the perils of everyday life. Of course, all you’ll need is a simple Apple Watch case to get the job done. Now, this won’t make your watch completely indestructible, but it can greatly decrease the chances of damaging or, worse yet, permanently breaking your device. There are a few directions you can go in when it comes to choosing a case — from heavy-duty protection to a non-intrusive, thin case. With all possibilities in mind, let’s look at some of the best Apple Watch cases for your precious wrist wear. It will be worth it in the long run.

Best Heavy Duty Apple Watch Case

If you prefer a thicker, stronger Apple Watch case, the Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Apple Watch Case is a great choice. Made with flexible TPU for quick and easy installation, this case is compatible with an array of models from Apple Watch Series 3, 2, 1, original, and the Nike+ Sport Edition 42mm. It’s made with a durable build with a 1.2mm raise for added screen protection against falls and contains an aluminum button for solid feedback and an easy press. One thing to keep in mind, however, it doesn’t come with an actual screen protector, so that’s something you’ll have to purchase separately for maximum protection.

Sleekest Apple Watch Case

To preserve the aesthetic of your Apple Watch, you’re going to want to opt for something a bit sleeker and less noticeable. The Julk Series 3 38mm Case for Apple Watch certainly checks those boxes. Offering high-end, inconspicuous protection, this clear, ultra-thin cover can help preserve your Apple Watch for years to come. It’s made with a built-in screen protector that protects the screen and all four sides. The case is touted as both scratch and collision-proof and is backed by a 24-month warranty. This particular case is made for the Series 3 38mm watch only, but the case is available for other models as well.

Best Apple Watch Case and Band Combo

For those looking for both a case and a new band, the RUOQINI Smartwatch Band with Case provides an intriguing two-for-one option. The band and the case are both compatible with all versions of Apple Watch Series 5/4, 3/2/1. The band is made with high-quality silicone material that is both comfortable and flexible. The case is made with a soft TPU material that encompasses the entire watch to protect the screen from scratching, dropping or wetting, while still supporting sensitive screen touch.