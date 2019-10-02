Moving can be stressful. Edit: Moving IS stressful. But there are ways to make it a bit less stressful. One such thing is ensuring that your packages are secured tightly. This can easily be achieved through purchasing some high-quality packaging tape — unless of course, you prefer the contents of your boxes on the floor and not actually IN your boxes. But which packing tape is the best? Well, there’s no clear cut answer, but depending on what you’re looking for, there are a few great options that are at your disposal. So let’s take a look at some packaging tape available on the web, and we’ll let the final decision rest in your hands.

Best Packaging Tape With Built-in Dispenser

If you don’t already have a dispenser for your packaging tape, this six-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape not only comes with one, but it offers supreme adhesive for all your packing needs. Each purchase includes six rolls of adhesive tape with six dispensers with fall-back tabs to prevent the tape from falling back on the roll. Thanks to a strong, hot-melt, solvent-free adhesive, this industrial-quality tape provides a strong, secure hold for all box types, even the notoriously hard-to-stick 100% recycled boxes. With clear backing and instant adhesion, you’re not going to find a tape stronger or easier to apply than Scotch’s Heavy Duty Packaging Tape.

Best Extra Large Packaging Tape

On the other hand, if you need a tape that’s a bit thicker for a large scale moving job, the Tape King Clear Packing Tape – XL 110 Yards Per Roll is a great option. This incredibly durable tape is ten times stronger than regular tape, making it a great option for packing or any other projects that require stronger tape. Each roll comes with a total of 110 yards, giving you more bang for your buck in that regard. The tape itself is ultra-clear and won’t yellow — a side effect you tend to see with some off-brand or low-quality tapes. If you’re looking for a wider, thicker tape that features more tape per roll, this is your best bet.

Best Packaging Tape for Storage

For storage purposes, you can’t do much better than Duck HD Clear Heavy Duty Packing Tape, which offers quality packaging tape at a great price. This heavy duty tape is also great for any moving job, as it offers a wide temperature range performance, allowing you to ship or store in hot or cold temperatures without a hitch. And with a long-lasting adhesive, you can leave your boxes in storage indefinitely without worry.