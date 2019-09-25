Have an issue? Here’s a tissue. Kidding. But in all seriousness, having a box of tissues at your desk at work — or anywhere convenient, really — can be a total lifesaver. If you’re someone who is prone to seasonal allergies, a nasty cold, or crying uncontrollably at work (hey, it happens), there is nothing a good tissue can’t fix. If you’re someone who frequently experiences one of, if not all of the above scenarios, you’re going to need to make an executive decision — what kind of tissue will become the staple of your work desk? Well, there are a few different directions you can go in. Let’s take a look at some of the best tissues for your office, and you can be the judge.

Best Tissues to Buy in Bulk

If you’re looking to buy tissues for the whole office — or simply want to stock up for the long haul — the Kleenex Professional Facial Tissue for Business is the perfect choice. The full set comes with 12 boxes of 125 tissues per case, giving you a total of 1,500 sheets. Each tissue is two-ply, and made with dimensions of 8.4 x 8 inches, making them soft to the touch, comfortable, and ultra-absorbent. Each box comes with something called “the Signal Sheet,” meaning that the last ten sheets are cream-colored instead of white to signal that you’re about to run out.

Best Tissues with Lotion

If you find yourself constantly blowing your nose and prefer a tissue that’s a bit more soothing to the face, Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues are a fantastic option. Each pack includes 24 family boxes of 124 tissues per box, giving you more than enough tissues for the foreseeable future. But what truly separates these tissues from others is a simple touch of lotion, which helps protect your face and nose while giving you a soft, cushioning, and soothing sensation every time. And if you happen to have sensitive skin, they’re dermatologist-approved for soft skin, making them a no-brainer choice for comfort.

Best 3-Ply Tissue

For something a bit thicker, you’re not going to find anything better than the Quilted Northern 3-PLY Ultra Facial Tissue. These ultra-absorbent tissues are great for sickness and makeup removal. Each box comes with an easy-to-open design for instant access. They’re silky, smooth to the touch and are thicker than virtually any other tissue on the market. And of course, each box comes in a different color/design, making them the perfect option for a classroom or office aesthetic.