Best Deodorant to Keep You Smelling Fresh

There’s arguably nothing more embarrassing than being plagued by body odor issues. Not to mention, it’s also a pretty unpleasant situation for the other parties involved. Not to worry, there’s this thing you may or may not be familiar with called “deodorant” that be used to combat your, err, “issues.” But in all seriousness, if your deodorant isn’t working for you and you’re looking to make a much-needed switch, we compiled a list of the best deodorant for a variety of needs. Whether you’re highly active or simply have sensitive skin and need something a bit less reactive, there are a few different solutions that can drastically help. Let’s take a look at them.

Best Deodorant for Active Men

Adult men tend to work up a bit more sweat than other demographics of people, increasing the need for a deodorant with antiperspirant qualities and sweat protection. If you’re someone who falls under this category, Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant is a great choice. Degree provides its users with 48 hour body odor and wetness protection, making it a long-lasting and effective option for those who tend to perspire heavily. The deodorant itself goes on clear, so you don’t have to worry about a chalky-white residue under your arms after each use. It’s particularly adept for athletes, as it’s body heat activated and stays dry all day, which in turn, keeps you dry.

Best Deodorant for Women

A similarly powerful deodorant for women comes in the form of Secret Antiperspirant and Deodorant for Women, a great smelling and highly-effective option. This clinical strength version of the popular woman’s deodorant gives you two times better sweat protection than other brands of antiperspirants and four times better stress sweat protection, in addition to a whopping 48 hours of prescription-strength odor control and wetness protection. The deodorant is also formulated with a variety of skin-soothing conditioners that help minimize irritation for sensitive skin, as well as tend to tender and dry underarms. And considering that Secret Clinical Strength remains the number-one selling clinical antiperspirant brand, it’s pretty much a flawless option. Even men with sensitive skin could benefit from using this deodorant.

Best Natural Deodorant

If you’re someone looking for a more natural blend, Native Deodorant will certainly do the trick. This all-natural deodorant is vegan-friendly and totally gluten and cruelty-free. It utilizes things like tapioca starch and baking soda, unlike other deodorants that use potentially harmful substances like aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc. Still, it remains a powerful and fresh-smelling deodorant and antiperspirant, suitable for both men and women.