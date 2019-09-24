Best Workout Gloves

Weightlifting can be a grind — especially for novice lifters. When you’re not used to picking up heavy stuff as a pastime, it can take a toll on your hands. If you’re someone who considers themselves an aspiring hand model a la George Costanza or just simply hates the feeling of calloused hands, then you might want to consider donning workout gloves. They provide optimal protection for almost any weight-related exercise, so you can keep your hands looking smooth. But all weightlifting regimens aren’t the same, however, so you’re going to need a glove that fits your own particular exercise routine. Luckily, there are plenty of specialty gloves out there. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

Most Versatile Workout Glove

Whether you’re a powerlifter or somebody that simply likes to do a lot of bodyweight exercises, these Ventilated Weight Lifting Gloves with Built-In Wrist Wraps by Fit Active Sports are a great option for versatility. They’re made with silicon printed neoprene, a high-quality material resistant to water, oils, heat, dangerous chemicals, and aging in general, making these gloves super durable and long-lasting. They also come with built-in wrist wraps for those who prefer powerlifting exercises and need additional grip. The gloves themselves, however, have a strong grip and are super comfortable and easy to put on. For a pair of gloves tailored for any type of workout routine, these are a no-brainer.

Best Workout Glove for Heavy Lifters

If you’re someone who exclusively lifts heavy weight, then the Trideer Padded Weight Lifting Gloves will give you the protection that you need. They feature full palm protection and a thickening pad for heavy-duty protection. The gloves’ wrist strap can serve as a stress reliever, additional wrist support for heavy weight, and of course, adjust the gloves’ tightness. And despite the somewhat bulky nature of the gloves, they’re ultra-comfortable and well-ventilated, making them ideal for intense workouts.

Best Workout Glove for CrossFit Enthusiasts

For those who participate in CrossFit workouts or those who simply need something a bit more breathable and flexible, these SIMARI Workout Gloves should do the trick. Made with microfiber and light, breathable lycra material, these gloves are comfortable, non-intrusive, but still highly durable. The backless design helps to keep your hands dry and the thumb is made with terrycloth to wipe off any other workout-induced sweat. With strong wrist support and a fully adjustable fit, these gloves are great for any exercise fiend looking for something a bit lighter.