Best Non-Drowsy Sleep Aid

The older you get, seemingly, the harder it is to fall asleep. While resorting to a sleep aid can, at times, be a tough pill to swallow (see what I did there?), making the switch can yield a plethora of positive side effects. But you have to be diligent when it comes to choosing the right sleep medication — some have the ability to make you feel groggy; almost as if you didn’t experience any REM sleep at all. In fact, that might be exactly the case, as certain sleep aids simply knock you out, as opposed to helping you fall asleep naturally. Fortunately, we vetted out all of the sleep aids that make you feel unbearably tired in the morning, eight hours of rest and all. Here are some of the best non-drowsy sleep aids on the market.

Best Melatonin Sleep Aid

It’s no secret that melatonin is one of the most effective sleep aids out there. But if you want the best of the best, Natrol Melatonin Fast Dissolve Tablets are a must-buy. For those not familiar with the product, melatonin is naturally created in each of our bodies to manage sleep cycles, making this sleep aid more of a supplement than anything else. It’s 100% drug-free and non-habit forming, preventing morning drowsiness and promoting a full night’s rest. And if you’re not a fan of having to swallow a pill, these tablets come dissolvable and lightly flavored.

Best Sleep Aid for Coffee Drinkers

Coffee drinkers and caffeine addicts, in general, experience something called adrenal fatigue when they don’t get their fix in the morning. The Genius Sleep AID – Smart Sleeping Pills & Adrenal Fatigue Supplement can help detox you off caffeine before bed, essentially nipping some of your core sleeping issues in the bud, so to speak. These pills help adults calm anxiety — another caffeine-induced side effect — improve overall sleep quality, and support adrenal health with rutaecarpine, the key caffeine-eliminating ingredient. It’s made mostly with pure herbs and amino acids to better optimize sleep, as well as keep you from building a melatonin-dependence (there is, however, a small amount of melatonin, but it’s less than one gram).

Best Natural Sleep Aid

For those who prefer an all-natural, non-habit forming sleep aid blend that will greatly improve your energy levels in the morning, the SLEEP FAIRY Natural Sleep Aid from Hollis Nutrition is a fantastic option. These vegan-friendly, non-habit forming sleep capsules contain all-natural ingredients like magnesium, valerian root, chamomile, L-theanine, 5-HTP, and melatonin, and help relieve stress, anxiety, and insomnia. They’re also 100% non-GMO, stearate-free, and contain absolutely no toxic ingredients, which should help you sleep at night — both literally and figuratively, of course.