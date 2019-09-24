Sometimes, a backpack or a duffel bag can be too cumbersome. Whether you’re going for a quick trip to the gym after work or you’re taking a hike and want to carry only the bare essentials, a drawstring sackpack can be a far easier option than the aforementioned bags. They’re light, relatively small, yet they still have a surprising amount of storage capacity. And sometimes, they can even make great carry-on luggage, considering they take up such a little amount of space. If you’re looking into purchasing a drawstring sack for yourself, you might want to take a look at some of the best of the best. Here, we’ll go through some of the best drawstring sackpack options, so you can get a better feel for what you’re looking for.

Best Overall Sackpack

All things considered, the adidas Alliance II Sackpack is a can’t-miss purchase. It comes in a variety of different styles and colors to fit whatever aesthetic you’re trying to pull off. It’s made of 100% polyester with a polyester lining for enhanced durability. It’s around 18″ high with a 10.5″ shoulder drop, allowing the drawstring to comfortably lay on your shoulder. The main compartment features mesh ventilation, so you don’t have to worry about a lingering smell after sticking your gym clothes in there. It also contains a front zippered valuables pocket, lined with soft tricot fabric and two side mesh pockets for extra storage.

Best Sackpack for Storage

For additional storage, you’re going to need something with a few extra pockets. The Under Armour Undeniable Sackpack is a larger bag with some much-needed storage capacity. This bag is also 100% polyester with a polyester lining, however, it’s around 20″ high with an 18″ shoulder drop, making it a bit larger than the aforementioned product. And for storage, it features a side valuables pocket lined with soft tricot material, front pockets for extra storage and organization, and a D-Ring on the bag’s front panel for an additional attachment point. The bag also comes with a custom UA sternum clip.

Best Value Sackpack

If you want something that’s a little less flashy for a great price, the HOLYLUCK Drawstring Backpack Bag Sport Gym Sackpack is a great value purchase. Made of 100% durable and thick polyester, this bag features easy drawstring closure, a sturdy drawstring shoulder strap design for comfort and mobility, and generous zipper pocket sizes to carry water bottles, gym clothes, etc. It also comes in a variety of different colors you can choose from and it’s machine washable, making it a versatile, inexpensive option that remains of the highest quality.