If this leak is accurate, the Pixel 4 will be even more expensive than the iPhone 11

Some of the most anticipated phones of the second half of the year are now official and available in stores, although we’re not done with new smartphone launches in 2019. We’ve got a couple of Android flagships set to be released soon, including the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4 devices. While the former will have a more affordable price in line with what OnePlus has done so far with its “flagship killers,” the Pixel 4 will be a bit more expensive, given that it’s part of Google’s premium line of smartphones. We already know plenty of things about the phone thanks to some early announcements from Google and a flurry of leaked Pixel 4 videos, but the price is still something of a mystery. We do have a brand new leak that says the cheapest Pixel 4 might be slightly more expensive than the cheapest iPhone 11, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The 64GB iPhone 11 starts at $699 in the US, with the European version priced at €809. It’s not a 1-to-1 comparison because EU prices always include VAT on top of Apple’s base price for the region. I mention the European prices in this case because the new leak originates from an Irish retailer that has already listed several Pixel 4 variants.

The 64 Pixel 4 starts at €820 or €825 after some sort of €103 rebate, according to Elara listings (via 9to5Mac). If that €820 price is accurate, it means the Pixel 4 should cost more than $700 in the US.

That seems like an unlikely price for the phone though, considering the 64GB Pixel 3 started at $799 last year — and the device was $50 more expensive than the 64GB iPhone XR, by the way. The Pixel 4 packs a few notable improvements over the Pixel 3, including a dual-lens camera on the back, 3D face recognition on the front, and a unique radar-based Project Soli sensor. These components don’t come cheap.

Image Source: Elara

The same retailer listed the 128GB Pixel 4 XL at €1,126 after a €140 instant rebate. The 256GB iPhone 11 Pro costs €1,329 in the EU, with the same-capacity 11 Pro Max priced €100 more. Then again, regardless of size, the Pixel 4 phones pack specs that compete against the 2018 iPhones, including the 7nm Snapdragon 855 processor. All iPhone 11 models are on next-gen 7nm hardware, which will likely reach most Android devices including the Pixel 5 next year.

9to5Google questions the Pixel 4 prices listed on Elara because the phones appear to be cheaper than the Pixel 3, but says it can confirm the colors the Irish retailer mentioned — Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange — are accurate. The first two are obvious guesses given Google’s Pixel history. But the orange marketing name suggests Elara might have inside knowledge of Google’s Pixel 4 plans.

The site also lists two new Nest Mini color options, including Rock Candy and Anthracite. Google is likely to unveil the new Home speakers alongside the Pixel 4 at its October 15th press event.