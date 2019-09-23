The Keurig is, perhaps, the greatest invention for coffee drinkers around the world. It helps solve one of the most perplexing conundrums for caffeine drinkers out there: you’re too tired to brew your coffee in the morning, because you, well, haven’t had your coffee yet. It’s a vicious cycle. Luckily, sticking a coffee pod and a cup of water in a machine is a lot more doable when the crust is still in your eyes. But which coffee pods are the best? If you’re new to the Keurig scene — or simply looking to switch it up — here are some of the best coffee pods you can find online. You’re going to feel a lot better waking up in the morning knowing you don’t have to brew a full pot or, worse yet, spend three times the price on coffee at a shop.

Best Overall Coffee Pod

The best coffee pods, in terms of both overall flavor and caffeine strength, come in the form of the Starbucks Black Coffee K-Cup Variety Pack. If you’re like most of the world and have an undying affection for Starbucks coffee, this is a great way to efficiently get your fix in the comfort of your own home. Here, you’ll get six of Starbucks’ signature blends — French Roast, Cafe Verona, Sumatra, Pike Place Roast, House Blend and Breakfast Blend. Instead of spending quadruple the price on Starbucks in the store, save money — and time spent waiting on a ridiculously long line — by stocking up for home use.

Best Coffee Pod Variety Pack

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to drink the same flavor of coffee every day and you’d like a bit more variety when caffeinating, the Green Mountain Coffee Keurig Coffee Lover’s Variety Pack is a great choice. Compatible with all Keurig Single-Serve coffee makers, this variety pack from Green Mountain includes samples from twenty of their marquee flavors, such as Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend, The Original Donut Shop Regular, Newman’s Own Organic Special Blend, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend, and Tully’s Coffee Italian Roast. If you want to drink a new flavor every day, this is definitely the coffee pod pack for you.

Best Value Coffee Pods

In terms of value, this 96 Count Variety Pack of Single-serve Cups for Keurig K-cup Brewers from InfuSio is unbeatable. Not only are you getting 96 total cups and 10 different blends for one extraordinarily low price, but you’re also getting quality coffee that will have you up and at em’ every morning. Each pack comes with a City Roast Blend, Donut Blend, French Roast, Columbian Supremo, Italian Roast, Chicory coffee, and the sweet, yet strong Hazelnut, Carmel, Chocolate chip, and Vanilla blend. They’re also kosher-certified and compatible with both the Keurig 1 and 2.