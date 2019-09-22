Netflix arrivals and departures

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 22)

Jacob Siegal
September 22nd, 2019 at 12:06 PM

This is one of the quietest weeks I’ve ever seen on Netflix. The biggest returning show might be Explained, and while I’m sure there are some diamonds in the rough hidden throughout this list, I simply don’t recognize a vast majority of the shows and movies coming to the streaming service throughout this week.

That said, The Politician is absolutely loaded with stars, so maybe it’ll be a pleasant surprise. Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, and Bette Midler are all prominently featured in this comedy series.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 22nd, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, September 23rd

Tuesday, September 24th

  • American Horror Story: Apocalypse
  • Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, September 25th

Thursday, September 26th

Friday, September 27th

Departures

Monday, September 23rd

  • The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Tuesday, September 24th

  • Portlandia: Season 1-5

Wednesday, September 25th

  • Parenthood: Season 1-6

Thursday, September 26th

  • Bachelorette
  • Night School

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

