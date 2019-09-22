Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 22)

This is one of the quietest weeks I’ve ever seen on Netflix. The biggest returning show might be Explained, and while I’m sure there are some diamonds in the rough hidden throughout this list, I simply don’t recognize a vast majority of the shows and movies coming to the streaming service throughout this week.

That said, The Politician is absolutely loaded with stars, so maybe it’ll be a pleasant surprise. Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, and Bette Midler are all prominently featured in this comedy series.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 22nd, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, September 23rd

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, September 24th

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, September 25th

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, September 26th

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

Friday, September 27th

Departures

Monday, September 23rd

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Tuesday, September 24th

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Wednesday, September 25th

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Thursday, September 26th

Bachelorette

Night School

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.