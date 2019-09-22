Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 22)

This is one of the quietest weeks I’ve ever seen on Netflix. The biggest returning show might be Explained, and while I’m sure there are some diamonds in the rough hidden throughout this list, I simply don’t recognize a vast majority of the shows and movies coming to the streaming service throughout this week.
That said, The Politician is absolutely loaded with stars, so maybe it’ll be a pleasant surprise. Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, and Bette Midler are all prominently featured in this comedy series.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 22nd, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, September 23rd
- Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tuesday, September 24th
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, September 25th
- Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Furie
- Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, September 26th
- Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Grandmaster
Friday, September 27th
- Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
- Locked Up: Season 4
- The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
- Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Monday, September 23rd
- The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Tuesday, September 24th
- Portlandia: Season 1-5
Wednesday, September 25th
- Parenthood: Season 1-6
Thursday, September 26th
- Bachelorette
- Night School
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.