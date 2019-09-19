A huge list of Samsung Galaxy phones set to be updated to Android 10 just leaked

A leak earlier this week claimed that Samsung will soon release Android 10 betas for its 2019 flagships, including the Galaxy S10 series and the Note 10 series. That’s hardly surprising, considering that Samsung usually updates its latest flagships to Google’s most recent major Android version. If the rumor is correct, then the Android 10 update for the S10 and Note 10 models might drop a lot sooner than anticipated, maybe as soon as this winter. But a new leak gives us even better news: Samsung is apparently looking to update several other Android phones, although it’s unclear exactly when these devices will get Android 10.

Per Android Pure, the following Android smartphones and tablets will get the Android 10 treatment in the near future:

Image Source: Android Pure

We’re looking at quite the list here, and Samsung device owners who purchased affordable devices from the Galaxy M, J, and A series should be happy to hear that updates are in store for them.

That said, we’ll note the absence of a few devices that should be included on the list: Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, and Galaxy Tab S6. When it comes to the two 5G smartphones, there is a simple explanation for their absence. They’re both parts of broader flagship series, so they’ll probably get the update at the same time. But if this is indeed a document leaked from Samsung, it’s interesting that the company makes a point to highlight the Galaxy A90 5G on the list.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is the best tablet Samsung ever made, its own iPad Pro alternative that packs a bunch of features that aren’t available on any other tablet. Therefore, it stands to reason that the Galaxy Tab S6 should be the first Samsung tablet to get Android 10. Finally, we’ll also observe that the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 phones aren’t even on the list. So if you’re rocking Samsung flagships from just 2 years ago, you might not get the Android 10 update if this list is the real deal.