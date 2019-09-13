Best Computer Keyboard

While smartphones, tablets, and laptops have taken over, there is no denying the value of a classic desktop. Sure, they’re a bit cumbersome by comparison, but they’re far more powerful than the aforementioned devices. However, a good PC is only good as its ancillary parts — especially the keyboard. Having a quality keyboard can be the difference in your desktop’s overall functionality. Luckily, finding a high-quality keyboard is quite inexpensive. But depending on your needs, it can be a little bit of a laborious process. So without further ado, let’s go through some of the best desktop keyboards on the web today. After all, without a good keyboard, your computer is basically just a hunk of metal. Sort of.

Best Wireless Keyboard

If you’re not a fan of intrusive wires, the HP Wireless Elite Keyboard v2 is a great, fairly inexpensive option. This ultra-slim, sleek keyboard is built with fast-access hot keys, versatile function keys, and a built-in number pad. The low-profile keys make for a quiet design and coupled with its stand-alone design, helps keep dirt and grime out of the crevices on the keyboard. It can be adjusted to two different positions and contains four programmable hot keys for your favorite shortcuts. It’s compatible with both Microsoft Windows XP and Vista/7.

Best Ergonomic Keyboard

For those who are on their computer for an extended period of time and want something that’s a bit more comfortable and accommodating to their joints, the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 is the way to go. A split ergonomic design helps cater to your natural hand, wrist, and forearm movements for an ultra-comfortable experience. It also features media keys for simplified music and video control. And when you factor in the built-in cushioned palm rest for support and an adjustable palm lift that promotes a relaxed angle for your wrist, you have one of the most comfortable keyboards on the market for a great price.

Best Keyboard for Gamers

Gamers have, arguably, the biggest need for a quality keyboard. The Redragon S101 PC Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is the best option for hardcore PC gamers in need of a solid setup. You’re getting a fantastic bargain here, considering the set includes both a Redragon RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard and RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse. While the keyboard is made primarily for gaming, with seven different RGB lighting modes and effects, four backlight brightness levels, and adjustable breathing speed, the backlighting can be disabled for regular home or office use. It’s built with an ergonomic design for marathon gaming and contains ten dedicated multimedia keys and an additional 12 FN+ multimedia keys for quick access.