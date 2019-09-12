There’s a reason garbage has a pretty negative connotation attached to it. It smells, it’s super inconvenient, and…did we mention it smells? Having food bits pile up in the sink of your kitchen while your cooking is perhaps the worst of the worst, well, at least in terms of garbage, but having a quality garbage disposal can help alleviate some of your trash-related worries. If you’re looking to nip waste in the bud, then you should probably consider getting your own garbage disposal — especially, if you’re someone that cooks a lot. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best garbage disposals on the market, and hopefully, you’ll finally pull the trigger on an item that could very well make your day-to-day infinitely easier. And less smelly.

Best Overall Garbage Disposal

In terms of power, noise level, durability, and just overall quality, the InSinkErator Garbage Disposal, Evolution Excel, 1.0 HP Continuous Feed is the best of the best, plain and simple. Hailed as the quietest garbage disposal on the market due to advanced insulated SoundSeal Technology, the Evolution Excel is still ultra-powerful, thanks to its 1 hp Dura-Drive Induction Motor. It’s made with all stainless steel components for a durable, long-lasting product. It also utilizes Three-Stage Multigrind technology to help dispose of some tougher scraps, helping prevent jamming and clogging in your disposal. And considering InSinkErator remains the biggest name in garbage disposal technology since 1927, this purchase should be a no-brainer.

Best Garbage Disposal for Easy Installation

If the one thing holding you back from buying your own garbage disposal is the installation process, then the Waste King L-8000 Garbage Disposal with Power Cord, 1 HP can help alleviate some of those worries. Thanks to a pre-installed power cord, there’s absolutely no electrical work needed, and it comes with an EZ Mount for quick and easy installation. It’s also very powerful, with a 1 HP, 2800 RPM (115v) permanent magnet motor that’s sound-insulated for quieter disposal. Made of stainless steel grind components and featuring continuous feed disposal, you’re not going to have any trouble destroying scraps with this durable piece of machinery.

Best Value Garbage Disposal

From a value standpoint, you can’t do much better than the General Electric GFC530V Continuous Feed Disposal, Extra-large capacity. It’s slightly less powerful than the other two models with 1/2 horsepower, but it still boasts over 2800 RPM of grinding power. It also features an extra-large capacity, so you can dispose of more food at once. This disposal by GE is quite durable and high-quality, thanks to its stainless steel, dual-swivel, anti-jam grinding blades and stainless turntable. So if you’re looking for a combination of price and quality, this is certainly a good place to start.