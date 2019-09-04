You know the old adage — when your living room is looking boring, add some throw pillows to get it roaring. Ok, that might not be an ACTUAL saying, but the sentiment remains true (plus, you have to admit that was an impressive rhyme off the top). Adding a few throw pillows into the mix can never hurt, especially, if you’re looking to redesign your living room and/or bedroom on a whim. They can serve as an inexpensive game-changer that can totally transform the landscape of any given area. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some must-buy throw pillows for the novice — or highly advanced — decorator.

Best Throw Pillow Insert

If you want the fluidity to change your throw pillow whenever you get the urge, purchasing just the insert is the way to go. The Foamily Premium Hypoallergenic Stuffer Pillow Insert is your best option in this regard. For starters, it’s filled with 100% hypoallergenic polyester microfiber, so you don’t have to worry about allergies or asthma. It’s great for both decoration and comfort, as the filler is firm and fluffy — a perfect balance for you and your guests. Again, this is just the pillow itself, so you can mix and match when it comes to pillowcases. One thing to keep in mind, however; according to Foamily, the pillow will decrease in size anywhere between 10-15 percent after filling, so if you want to keep it at its full 18″x18″ form, it is suggested to order two sizes up.

Best Throw Pillow for Comfort

From a comfort standpoint, you’re not going to get much fluffier, warmer, and softer to the touch than the Sweet Home Collection Plush Pillow Faux Fur Soft and Comfy Throw Pillow Two Pack. These 100 percent polyester pillows are made with plush and fuzzy long faux fur on both sides, making them both ultra-comfortable and stylish in their own right. They come in a variety of colors — black, chocolate, hot pink, red, and turquoise, to name a few — so you should have no trouble seamlessly matching them with any type of room in your house.

Best Throw Pillowcase

For the most part, throw pillows go hand-in-hand with home decor, so if style is your number one concern, finding an aesthetically pleasing throw pillowcase should take precedence over everything. Luckily, the Phantoscope Set of 4 New Living Series Coffee Color Decorative Throw Pillow Case Cushion Cover can help make your decision relatively simple. The 18×18″ pillowcases come with an invisible zipper, so you can fill them with an insert without a tacky zipper sticking out. They’re both machine and hand washable, so you shouldn’t have an issue getting them clean, and they also come in a variety of color styles to choose from, making them a great option for a variety of setups.