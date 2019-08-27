Best Scale for Weight Loss

Attempting to lose weight — especially a significant amount of weight— can be somewhat of a daunting task for anyone. Not having the proper tools to monitor your weight loss, or lack thereof, only exacerbates the anxiety surrounding your latest health endeavor. Luckily, this can easily be alleviated with the purchase of a good ol’ fashioned scale. The only thing is, most scales these days aren’t necessarily “ol’ fashioned.” They’re actually rather nuanced. If you’re having trouble picking out a new age weight loss scale, there’s really nothing to worry about because we have you covered. Let’s look at some scales that can help turn your health — and your weight — upside down. You know, in a good way.

Best Scale for Overall Health

Scales that only monitor your weight are so 2010. If you want something that’s capable of monitoring a plethora of key indicators like body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, bone mass, protein, skeletal muscle, and other advanced weight-loss data, then you should get yourself the FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom Weight Scale, arguably the best scale on the market. This Bluetooth-compatible scale easily syncs up to most smartphones through the downloadable “FITINDEX” app. And if you prefer to use a third-party app, it also works with the Apple Health, Google Fit and FITBIT apps. The scale also allows for unlimited users to upload their data, so you don’t have to worry about buying multiple scales for your family members. In other words, this thing does it all, for all.

Best Scale for Aesthetics

Now if you’re in the market for a similarly-functional scale with a sleeker design, the RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is the way to go. The scale itself displays vital data like body weight, BMI, and body fat percentages — all of which are stored right to its app. The RENPHO App syncs with a variety of fitness apps like Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and the Fitbit App, but you don’t necessarily need your phone to weigh yourself — you can do it without your phone and the data will sync when re-connected. With auto-calibration, high-precision sensors, and a max weight of up to 396 pounds, this is a no-brainer purchase for anybody in need of a modern scale for everyday use.

Best Scale for Value

On the other hand, if you’re looking for an inexpensive, traditional digital scale without all the bells and whistles of some of the new age products, then you should consider the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale. With high-precision sensors for ultra-accurate weight measurement to go along with auto-calibration, auto-shutoff, low battery, and overload indication, this scale is an easy-to-use, inexpensive option for those who prefer the traditional scale. It even comes with a body tape measure, so you can measure your body fat the old fashioned way. K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid).