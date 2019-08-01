July was an amazing month for original Netflix content… obviously. Any month that includes a new season of Stranger Things is going to be an amazing month. Of course, Stranger Things season 3 was just one of 44 different original movies, specials, and seasons of shows that Netflix released over the course of the month in July, and you can check out the full list of original releases right here to make sure you didn’t miss anything good.

Now, however, July is behind us. August is here and with it comes a whole new slate of original programming on Netflix. We don’t have anything quite as epic as Stranger Things to look forward to this month, but there’s a ton of new Netflix content set to hit the company’s catalog over the course of the month, including the return of one smash hit show and the premiere season of another hotly anticipated original series that could become Netflix’s next big thing.

Before we get to the “really really good” stuff, let’s check out some “really good” stuff that hits Netflix this month. A new season of Derry Girls kicks things off on the right foot and new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will hit Netflix all month long. We can also look forward to a new season of the hit show GLOW, the critically acclaimed show from the same team behind Orange is the New Black.

The big news is MINDHUNTER season 2, which will hit Netflix on August 16th. This crime drama came from out of nowhere last year to become one of the most acclaimed Netflix originals of the year. And the potentially bigger news is the debut of the hotly anticipated Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance debuts on August 30th. It’s a prequel to the fantasy classic from 1982 and it’s shaping up to be fantastic.

You’ll find the full list of all 55 new Netflix original series, movies, and specials set to premiere over the course of August 2018 below. We’ve included links to each Netflix page when available, and you should also check out our coverage from last month highlighting Netflix’s full August 2019 release schedule in August, which includes third-party content.

Avail. 8/2/19

Avail. 8/4/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/5/19

Avail. 8/8/19

Avail. 8/9/19

Avail. 8/13/19

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/15/19

Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 8/16/19

Avail. 8/20/19

Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/21/19

American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/22/19

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/23/19

El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/27/19

Avail. 8/29/19

Avail. 8/30/19

Release Date TBA

Sacred Games: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL