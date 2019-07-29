Ryan Reynolds just trolled fans about Marvel’s ‘Deadpool 3’ launch

Marvel a few days ago unveiled its entire slate of MCU Phase 4 movies, confirming some of the titles we’ve been expecting to see in the next phase of adventures. Interestingly, Phase 4 doesn’t contain new Avengers or Spider-Man films, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. isn’t part of it either. Moreover, none of the Marvel properties that Disney just got in the Fox acquisition will be used in Phase 4, although Marvel confirmed it’s working on Fantastic Four and X-Men projects that’ll hit theaters somewhere down the road after Phase 4.

What about Deadpool, you ask? Well, he’s not getting his third standalone movie just yet, and Ryan Reynolds just trolled fans on Instagram in the best possible way, suggesting Deadpool 3 will be part of Phase 5.

A Deadline report a few days ago made it clear that Fox’s Marvel superheroes have been officially passed to Kevin Feige, who will now oversee everything related to Marvel, Deadpool included. The story didn’t reveal other details about the Deadpool franchise, however, focusing on Emma Watts’s future plans at Disney — she oversaw Deadpool and other superhero movies at Fox.

But then Reynolds posted the following image on Instagram on the fifth anniversary of the “footage leak” that convinced Fox to go forward with Deadpool:

But it’s the caption that takes the cake:

Investigation heading into year 5. Or as I call it, ‘Phase 5.’ The point is, I love conspiracy-yarn. #LeakAversary

That’s just hilarious, and considering everything that we’ve told you so far, it makes perfect sense to assume that Deadpool 3 will be a Phase 5 film at best.

But Marvel could still bring Deadpool to the MCU sooner than that. Earlier rumors did say Deadpool might appear in other MCU films before Deadpool 3, with Spider-Man 3 offered as an example. That rumor was shot down quickly, but Marvel could still use Deadpool in cameos, or as a supporting hero in other MCU films. We’ll have to wait for Reynolds’s future Instagram trolling sessions to see whether Deadpool will make any surprise appearance in Phase 4 movies.

As a reminder, Marvel unveiled its slate of films and TV series from May 1st, 2020 through November 5th, 2021.