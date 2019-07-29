While getting some color in the summer is great and all, the sun’s harmful rays should not be taken lightly — no pun intended. For those who like to sit out on their patio or deck on a hot summer’s day, you might want to consider getting yourself some extra protection. An effective patio umbrella that creates some artificial shade is certainly one way to keep you safe from the sun’s rays. They’re cool, easy-to-install, and above all else, relatively inexpensive, making them a bonafide and aesthetically pleasing way of tying your patio set together. Don’t believe us? Come see for yourself.

Best Patio Umbrella for the Summer

For intense, hot summers, you’re going to need something that properly blocks UV rays, like the Abba Patio 7.5 Ft Patio Umbrella with Easy Push Button Tilt and Crank Lift. Made of a solution-dyed polyester that helps minimize color fading and provides up to 1,000 hours of UV protection, this umbrella is great for the blistering summer weather. With an easy to use crank lift and corresponding tilt button, you can maneuver the umbrella into any position you see fit, essentially keeping you cool and protected throughout the day. The world might not revolve around you, but with this umbrella, you can at least make it look like the sun is. Well, in a sense.

Best Patio Umbrella with Lights

There’s nothing better than sitting out on your patio under the night’s stars. If you’re someone that tends to use your patio at nighttime, the C-Hopetree 10ft Solar Lighted LED Outdoor Patio Umbrella has your name written all over it. Powered by a solar-powered rechargeable battery, this umbrella has two different lighting options: warm white LED rib lights and a central hub light, or you can opt to use both at the same time. It’s also made of 200gsm solution-dyed polyester to help protect against fading while providing optimal protection against the sun if you use it during the day.

Best Value Patio Umbrella

From a value standpoint, the Sunnyglade 9′ Patio Umbrella Outdoor Table Umbrella with 8 Sturdy Ribs is a no-brainer purchase. This umbrella is made out of 100 percent polyester, making it a waterproof, fade-resistant, and easy-to-clean option for a bargain price. Utilizing rust-free, powder-coated aluminum to make a sturdy, high-quality ribbed pole, this is one of the most durable umbrellas on the market. Couple that with push button-tilt and easy crank capabilities, and you’re getting yourself a quality umbrella with a slew of great features for a very reasonable price.