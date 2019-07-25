A few days ago, Netflix released the first trailer for the premiere season of its next epic fantasy show, The Witcher. The show will tell stories similar to what we’ve grown to love in HBO’s Game of Thrones, at least before the showrunners ruined the final season. But that’s not the only clip the studio has previews, as fans who attended the company’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con got to see more detailed scenes from the upcoming series behind closed doors.

The trailer does a great job teasing the plot while also introducing the main characters of the story, as well as some of the monsters they’ll have to face. You don’t have to be a fan of the books or even the games to realize that The Witcher has plenty of potential to deliver a compelling Game of Thrones alternative. But the trailer can only do so much.

Netflix treated those in attendance at Comic-Con with extra content, giving them an even bigger taste of what awaits us in this eight-part journey that will hit the streaming service later this year.

As IGN explains in the video below, Netflix showed three scenes during The Witcher panel at Comic-Con last week, one for each of the three main characters — that’s Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).

We’re looking at a battle scene featuring Geralt, a rather dark scene featuring Yennefer, and a final clip with Ciri. Yes, Geralt gets to use his epic sword in the battle scene, while Yennefer’s moment shows her talking about life with a dead baby lying next to her in a grave. If you weren’t interested in The Witcher before, these kinds of clips will surely draw your attention. Sadly, Netflix is yet to upload them to its YouTube account, but they’ll surely be released as we approach the series’ launch date.

That said, you can check out the full trailer below while we wait for Netflix to share more clips from The Witcher. We have a feeling this show is going to be absolutely massive.