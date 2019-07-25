New leak says Verizon will have the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G up for preorder soon

The Galaxy Note 10 series launches in less than two weeks, with Samsung, expected to kick off preorders soon after its Unpacked event is over. The phone will come in two different sizes, and that’s hardly a secret at this point. But each of them should also be available in 4G and 5G versions, meaning that you might have up to four Note 10 models at your disposal. A brand new leak tells us that the Note 10+ 5G is going to be available for preorder from Verizon.

Verizon is already selling the Galaxy S10 5G, so we’re not looking at a huge surprise. Posted on Twitter by well-known leaker Evan Blass, the image below says the Note 10+ 5G will be available for free from Verizon with Unlimited plans.

Image Source: Twitter

But the leak seems to indicate that the 5G phone will be up for preorder as soon as sales start. The S10 5G launched a few weeks after the other Galaxy S10 phones, as carriers started lighting up 5G networks. But with 5G coverage already available in several markets, there’s no point to delay 5G phone launches.

Like Verizon, other mobile operators that have 5G networks up and running will probably start selling the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G soon.

The promo image above also confirms the rumored design of the Note 10 series, including the Infinity-O display and the triple-lens camera on the back. Also, the press render tells us Samsung is indeed launching this year’s Note flagship in two sizes. Finally, the leak also confirms the gradient color option of the Note 10 series, which was featured in previous leaks.

It’s unclear, however, whether the regular Note 10 will also come in a 5G flavor, as it’s currently rumored. Moreover, the actual price of the Note 10+ 5G isn’t mentioned. Free phones are never actually free, which means you’re probably looking at a hefty monthly bill that will include the cost of the device on top of your monthly plan.

Samsung will unveil the flagship phone during a press event scheduled for August 7th in New York.