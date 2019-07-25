Best Bang for Your Buck Grill

Lacking a keen ability to grill meats can put you in serious danger of losing your man card. But in all seriousness, a summer without a few days of barbecuing is really no summer at all. But what do you do if your grill breaks, or worse yet, you never even had one, to begin with? That’s a huge no-no. Fortunately, there are a few inexpensive options that can help save the remainder of your summer. You don’t have to go out and get yourself a pricey fancy grill to char some meat, so let’s look at some of the best bang-for-your-buck grills on the web that won’t put a major dent in your wallet.

Best Charcoal Grill

While there are plenty of people who think you can only grill a steak on a brand new, top-of-the-line grill but, that’s really not the case. A classic charcoal grill will always get the job done and give you that perfect sear, guaranteed. In fact, plenty of people prefer the smoky taste from a classic grill. For a traditional charcoal grill, you can’t go wrong with the Weber 15502001 Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill. Weber has been a staple of the grilling community for years, and this revamped take on a classic model represents an inexpensive, high-quality grill that your family will love. The grill itself is spacious for high-volume cooking, thanks to its 22-inch diameter porcelain-enameled bowl and lid and 363 sq. inches of cooking area. Along with a built-in lid thermometer and one-touch cleaning system, this Weber will make grilling easy and fun.

Best Gas Grill

On the other hand, for those who prefer a traditional four-burner gas grill without the bells and whistles of some of the more expensive models out there, the Cuisinart CGG-7400 Full Size Gas Grill is a great option. The 11,000 BTU burners provide the grill with a whopping 44,000 BTUs of cooking heat for optimum grilling. The grill itself is also incredibly spacious, with 443 sq. inches of cooking space and an additional 167 sq. inch warming rack. With cast-iron cooking grates and a stainless steel lid and control panels, this grill is built for longevity.

Best Electric Grill

While some people are pretty hesitant to cook on anything but a classic grill, this George Foreman 15-Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill might change their minds. It’s perfect for people who live in an apartment, considering the grill doesn’t use charcoal, propane, or require any flame at all. It’s also super portable, thanks to its removable indoor/outdoor stand, making it great for tailgates in the winter. The 15-serving capacity within 240 sq. inches of circular grilling surface really separates this grill from other George Foreman models, as you now don’t have to constantly make a new batch of food.