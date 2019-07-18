New details revealed about Aaron Paul’s mysterious ‘Westworld’ character

Westworld fans have been pretty stoked about the return of the hit sci-fi HBO series for a while now, but particularly since the first Season 3 trailer dropped earlier this year and fans were introduced to the fact that Aaron Paul would be playing some sort of mysterious character.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan pull back the curtain a little on what’s in store for the upcoming season — but also on Paul’s character, a construction worker named Caleb from Los Angeles.

“Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” Nolan told EW. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

The trailer, which you can check out below if you haven’t seen it already, hinted at Paul having a confrontation with Dolores early on. While we don’t have a release date to share yet about when the show will return, sometime in 2020 is a good bet — moreover, given that San Diego Comic-Con kicks off Thursday, there’s certainly a chance we may learn more then.

Among other tidbits the co-creators revealed in the magazine interview, meanwhile, it sounds like the new season will be less confusing and won’t play around as much with jumping through time. Also, per Nolan, it will be more of an experience “with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers.”

“Part of the story plays out in the Western United States, and that’s a thematic through-line in the show — the American West as a setting and an ethos,” Nolan says. “The idea of the West as a wild place, where just over the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On that thematic level, Dolores emerges to figure out what happened to the real West.”

The answer she discovers, he goes on to explain, is that things have basically been paved over, you might say. And that civilization “eventually caught up” with the people running from it, trying to escape.