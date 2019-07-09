Mate 30 Pro might feature a daring new design that Samsung wouldn’t attempt

A report a few days ago from a trusted Samsung insider revealed that Samsung has been working on smartphone designs unlike anything we’ve ever seen. But the company decided not to go forward with those plans for its next-gen devices. The same leaker then said the Mate 30 Pro, which is easily one of the most exciting phones of the second half of 2019, would have the display innovations that Samsung decided to ditch.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted the following image on Twitter, saying that Samsung canceled these displays with extreme curvatures:

Samsung has canceled this program, otherwise it will be the first brand to achieve full-screen v2.0, but it gave this opportunity to others, so its mobile phone business decline is not without reason. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2019

He said these “full-screen v2.0” could have further reduced the bezels of Galaxy phones, and added that Samsung could always introduce this type of screen in a future Galaxy A model.

But in the tweets that followed, he expressed his dissatisfaction with Samsung’s lack of courage to push new technologies and features that could help the company revitalize its mobile business.

90Hz refresh rate screen solution was discussed within Samsung a few years ago, but it was not adopted. It has been adopted by OnePlus and has achieved great success. The 90-degree curved screen design that goes beyond Note7 is also — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2019

smashed by Samsung and offers such screens to other brands. It is not that it cannot be innovative, but that policy makers lack the courage to innovate and miss exciting opportunities again and again. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2019

He then reposted the stack of displays from earlier, alongside a mockup photo of the Mate 30 Pro, saying that it’s Huawei that will apparently deliver a daring smartphone design later this year.

According to him, the Mate 30 Pro’s screen will have a notch at the top smaller than its predecessor, as well as more extreme screen edges. The Mate 20 Pro also featured a curved display like the ones seen on Galaxy S and Note phones, as well as a notch at the top for 3D face recognition components.

The leaker didn’t reveal other details about the Mate 30 Pro, which is expected to launch in October or November. A different leak gave us a look at the handset’s purportedly redesigned rear camera, while a second report claimed Huawei might debut its Hongmeng Android-based operating system alongside the Mate 30 series. However, these are just rumors for the time being, so we’ll have to wait to get any confirmation.