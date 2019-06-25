Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed last week that an Avengers: Endgame re-release was in the works, saying that new footage would be included in the new cut. We then learned we’re in for six minutes of extra scenes compared to the original, which might be just enough to convince many fans to watch the whole thing in theaters again. And shortly after that, a report from a trusted source told us exactly what to expect from those six minutes of extra content.

This brings us to Marvel’s official announcement on Tuesday morning that confirmed the recent leaks, revealing the official launch date for the re-release, as well as a surprise bonus for fans who see it again in theaters.

“See the year’s number one movie on the big screen one more time before it leaves theaters,” Marvel urged fans in a press release. The new version of the film will be released on Friday, June 28th, in participating theaters nationwide, and they will host a Bring Back event for Endgame.

Marvel says that on top of watching the new content, which includes a video introduction by director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a special Spider-Man: Far From Home sneak peek, fans will also get an exclusive piece of Avengers art.

See Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame again before it leaves theaters! Get this exclusive poster (at select theaters while supplies last), see an intro from dir. Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a sneak peek at #SpiderManFarFromHome. Get tix: https://t.co/a34PgTdMSY pic.twitter.com/n1Ts9tvtO4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 25, 2019

Marvel did not explain in its press release what the piece of art is, although it did feature the poster above, which was also leaked a few days ago.

It turns out the poster is indeed the exclusive piece of art, per Marvel’s tweet. The poster features Tony Stark’s Infinity Gauntlet, as well as a variation of his now-iconic catchphrase from Avengers 4, “We love you 3000” — you can see it in greater detail at the end of this post. The offer is valid until supplies run out, so you’d better make it fast to one of the Bring Back events. Tickets are already available on Fandango and from other retailers. It’s unclear whether the Bring Back cut will be available in international markets.

As of the time of this writing, Endgame needed just over $37 million to steal Avatar’s crown and become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar’s record is $2.788 billion, and Endgame grossed $2.751 billion so far. Whatever it takes!

Image Source: Marvel Studios