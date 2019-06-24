A fresh new week means a fresh new roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, and we’ve got something for everyone on Monday’s list. Just be sure to download them as soon as you can because there’s no telling when these premium apps will go back to being paid downloads.

Videdit

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Tuner by which to adjust the pitch and volume of the sound within the video, distort the sound, and add reverb to the sound make the sound have some special effects

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

+ Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier

+ Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types

and flexibly adjust twist radius, force and center position

+ Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibly adjust the boundary and center position of reflection

+ Blend videos: provide 20+ classic blend modes: darken, multiply, color burn, linear burn, lighten, color dodge, linear dodge, overlay, soft light, hard light, average, difference, exclusion and so on; flexibly adjust the opacity, size and position of the foreground; exchange the foreground and the background; make the blended area into a variety of shapes

+ Erase video: you can flexibly select the erased area (eg. the watermark) by drawing directly on the video to erase the content on the fixed area, and the effect is better for the erased area with simple background color

+ Chromakey video: chromakey by which a block of a particular color (often blue or green) in a video image can be replaced by another color; tap the video image or the color-bar to select the replaced color; provide rich target color scheme: pure color, gradient color, texture image, photo or video; flexibly adjust the threshold sensitivity controls how similar pixels need to be colored to be replaced and the degree of smoothing controls how gradually similar colors are replaced in the image

Sleep Sounds

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

Slick

Unlocking your phone has never been been more entertaining. Give your lock screen a little makeover with Slick.

Slick is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further! An easy to use tool, lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Slick works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than anyone else’s. It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS7 Parallax effect ON!

Pick some out now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

QuickClip | Clipboard Manager

Save copied text too easily and quickly.

QuickClip is very useful clipboard manager.

You can quickly and easy copy and paste. App Features

– Simple UI

– You can access all clips from Widget

– iCloud Sync

– No Ads

– Folder *This application is only supported iOS10 or higher.

iPrint&Scan Scanner & AirPrint

iPrint&Scan Scanner & AirPrint is the perfect scanner app for you if you are trying to scan photos, documents, book and receipts. The Scanning result is the same as a physical scanner. iPrint&Scan Scanner & AirPrint give you the possibility to scan and reorder multiple (photos, documents, book and receipts) and to join them in one PDF file, all you need to do is to click the plus button after every scan. iPrint&Scan Scanner & AirPrint make it easy for you to share your scans document via email attachment, text, AirDrop, social media and

to Save & Upload your file to any popular cloud (Dropbox, One Drive,Box,Google Drive, iCloud…) Our Smart Auto Crop feature will help you quickly scan your file on the go it support Smart Borders Detection of your (photos, documents, book and receipts),Image rotation,Image Aspect Ratio Resizing. Black & White filter is provided in case you want to print your (photos, documents, book and receipts) and your printer only support grayscale printing Your scans files are securely store on your phone. We don’t have access to it You can print your (photos, documents, book and receipts) with any AirPrint Compatible printers

HP AirPrint, Brother AirPrint, Epson AirPrint, Canon AirPrint, Lenovo AirPrint, Toshiba AirPrint, Samsung AirPrint, Aurora AirPrint, Sharp AirPrint, Fuji Xerox AirPrint, Dell AirPrint and more…

Voice Dictation

“Voice Dictation” is an easy-to-use voice recognition application that allows you to easily speak and instantly see your text or email messages. In fact, it’s up to five (5) times faster than typing on the keyboard. With “Voice Dictation” you can also dictate status updates directly to your Social Networking applications (Facebook and Twitter)….all using your voice. So when you’re on-the-go, stop typing and start speaking – from short text messages to longer email messages, and anything in between. “Voice Dictation” supports a multitude of global languages. FEATURES : -Universal! Ready for iPhone and iPad and iPod touch.

– Up to five times faster than typing on a keyboard

– The application is based on an intelligent speech recognition that improves with time.

– Automatic grammar correction

– An extraordinary precision in all situations

– A convenient way to send SMS messages, emails, update your Facebook or post messages on Twitter Buy now and enjoy the free updates!

Live 2 Photos

[Live 2 Photos] is the World’s first all in one tool which enables you to extract multiple still images from your Live Photo, Video, GIF and Burst Photo. * Extract multiple still images from Live Photos

* Extract multiple still images from Videos

* Extract multiple still images from Animated GIF

* Extract multiple still images from Burst Photo

* Easily get the exact moments

* Extract unlimted number of photos

* Save and share the extracted photos easily

* You can even convert the extracted photos into photo collage and slideshow If you’re Live Photo fan, you’ll love this app!

