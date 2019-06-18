New Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL details emerge in fresh leak

The Pixel 4 is no longer a secret after Google confirmed the most recent leaks with a teaser image of its own. We know the phone will have a much better design than its predecessor, and that it’ll sport a multi-lens camera on the back that will look a lot like the iPhone 11’s setup. Google hasn’t confirmed the display design, but the Pixel 4 is rumored to feature a display with full bezels, one of which will include two cameras as well as components for 3D facial recognition. With that in mind, you might be wondering how big the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be — and there’s a fresh leak that answers that very question.

One of the leakers who posted a Pixel 4 render based on factory design files before Google released its teaser is now back with detailed measurements for the two Pixel 4 phones.

In addition: – #Pixel4 = Likely between 5.6-inch and 5.8-inch display + roughly 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm (9.3 including rear camera bump)

– #Pixel4XL = Likely between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch display + roughly 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm (9.3 including rear camera bump) Cheers! pic.twitter.com/ayuVABUmKY — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 18, 2019

The smaller model will have a 5.6-inch or 5.8-inch display, measuring 147 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm — the thickness goes up to 9.3 mm in the corner where the camera bump is located. Comparatively, the Pixel 3 is slightly smaller, at 146.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm and a 5.5-inch display.

The Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, is supposed to get a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen and measure 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2. Again, the camera is thicker, at 9.3mm, because we’re looking at the same camera module for both Pixel 4 phones. So how does that compare to the Pixel 3 XL? Well, last year’s phone packed a 6.3-inch display in a 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm body.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be only slightly taller and wider than their predecessors, assuming these are accurate measurements, which means that Google has indeed reduced the bezels while increasing the screen size.