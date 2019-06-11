Kraft wants to trick kids into eating veggies by calling salad dressing ‘frosting’

Keeping children on a course for healthy eating is a challenge, and convincing a crabby youngster to chomp on some broccoli is often an exercise in futility. If you’re a parent who knows what it’s like to try to get a kid to eat vegetables, Kraft wants you to know that they sympathize.

In fact, the company is apparently so sympathetic that it wants to help parents of picky kids lie about the food that hits the dinner table. Kraft will be disguising its ranch salad dressing as “frosting” to give parents a new weapon in the war over nutrition.

The new “Salad Frosting” is a limited time PR stunt, with Kraft asking parents to share the best lies they’ve ever told their kids. Yeah, you read that correctly, and no, I don’t understand it either.

Here’s how Kraft describes the contest:

For a chance to win a limited edition Kraft Salad “Frosting”, parents across the country are asked to share their best parent lies on Twitter using #LieLikeAParent and #contest, and Kraft will select 1,500 winners based on likes and originality and send them a free sample.

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” Kraft’s head of marketing, Sergio Eleuterio, said in a press release. “Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad ‘Frosting’ is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids.”

Okay, we get it, kids like frosting… but they don’t like it because it’s called frosting, they like it because it’s packed with sugar and usually sits on top of a cake or donut. Yeah, it’s a silly PR gag, and I’m probably thinking way too much into it, but it feels a little low-effort to me. All I know is, if this works, I’m going to buy canned veggies in bulk, scribble “candy” on the lid with a marker, and make a fortune.