Apps are what make modern mobile devices so great, and we’re here to make sure you always have a fresh supply of new apps flowing onto your iPhones and iPads. We dug through more than 100 paid iOS apps that went on sale on Tuesday morning to come up with a list of the eight best ones. You’ll find them all below, so grab them before these deals are done.

iPrint Printer for AirPrint

Printer iPrint is one of the smartest printer app you can find in the app store. It supports more than 22 printers including All Apple AirPrint printers, HP AirPrint, Brother AirPrint, Epson AirPrint, Canon AirPrint, Lenovo AirPrint, Toshiba AirPrint, Samsung AirPrint, Aurora AirPrint, Sharp AirPrint, Fuji Xerox AirPrint, Dell AirPrint and more… For A Full List of Supported printers check out this link

https://support.apple.com/en-us/ht201311 You can print Photos, Documents(PDF,Word,Excel,PowerPoint,Keynote,jpg,png & Rtf) Printer iPrint will automatically resize your paper size base on your printer capability and the type of document you are trying to print Smart Options are provided to you so that you don’t have to do the guest work such as, printing configuration for the type of documents you are printing (Photo or Regular Document), and the best size of that document for your printer You can also print your colors Photo in Black & White or Your Color Documents in Black & White by choosing that option. Printing Orientation is also at your fingerprint, you choose between print Photos or Documents in Landscape or Portrait. No need to have file save on your phone, you can access any file on the cloud of your choice anytime, anywhere and print from anywhere there is a printer.

Background Color

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Dead End HD

Try to control Harold’s sanity, cause he just wants to run away! Hold the screen to make Harold spin and shoot the zombie hordes dumbly closing in. Let go and watch him run, ping-ponging around the screen.

______ “I have to doff my M-emblazoned cap to Dead End for having controls that made a mockery of my expectations of a twin-stick shooter.”-4/5 Stars, 148apps.com “It boils down to killing zombies in a simple and satisfying way, and for that Dead End delivers admirably.” -Appstorm.net “It’s a perfect damn-so-close-just-one-more-go game.” – TouchArcade forums “Clever control scheme” -SlideToPlay.com

______ Dead End is a challenging and strategic two-button game! Easy to try, difficult to master! How many times will you let Harold die before you master his fear? Perfect on the run. Run. Run!!! -6 different weapons each with their own strategies

-5 different levels

-Story and Endless modes

-15 waves of increasingly hungry zombies -One or two-button control!

-Leaderboards

-Everything you want in a fun, violent zombie iPhone game!

Scan My Document – PDF Scanner

Instantly scan, create, share, and sign professional PDF documents with the tool that’s always in your pocket – your smartphone. THE BEST PDF DOCUMENT SCANNER! 5/5 “Scan My Document has made my business trips so much smoother. Scanning documents is so easy. I even threw out the scanner I had at my home office. This app is a game changer!” 5/5 “I was impressed at how fast and clean this app scans. I scanned over 50 documents in just a minute or two.” 5/5 “I downloaded this because I was traveling and had to send a contract. I didn’t think I would use it again, but I ended up using it all the time. This app really comes in handy and will become your go-to app when you need to scan and send a document!” MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER • Lightning Fast & Easy To Use! Scan your documents, receipts, contracts, checks, pictures, etc – in an instant. Scan My Document detects borders and scans automatically, correcting distortions and geometry. Scan multiple documents in seconds.

• E-Sign Documents. Easily add your e-signature and send important documents from anywhere! No printer necessary. Avoid the hassle of printing your documents just to sign and scan again. Save hours of time on contracts, invoices, and anything else that requires a signature. Now you can work where you want – sign documents from airports, coffeeshops, during your commute, or from your home office.

• Track Expenses. Make scanning and storing your receipts an afterthought. Snap a pic and you’re done. Great for tax season, frequent business travel, and bookkeeping.

• Backup & Storage. Convert paper documents, notes, or even books and magazines to digital PDF. Store important files on your hard drive, your phone, or the cloud. Never spend time digging through file cabinets again!

• Scanner In Your Pocket. Scan My Document will always be right in your pocket, so it’s there when you need it. Whether that’s in a meeting, your home office, or even the airport, Scan My Document gets it done. Create detailed scans of documents any shape or size, wherever you are. SO MANY FEATURES:

• Full Image Editor. Edit your document with rotation, crop, resizing, and adding text. Present your documents exactly the way you want them.

• Auto-Detect Page Borders. Scan My Document instantly recognizes document borders, allowing you to capture your document or picture only without a cluttered background. The app automatically adjusts your document so that it appears completely flat and rectangular.

• Connect To Online Storage. Easily share your documents to Dropbox, iCloud, email, and other platforms.

• Choose Images From Gallery. Grab any picture from your gallery and scan it with edge detection. Edit as needed.

• Draw On Images. A picture tells a thousand words. Highlight or mark up your documents as needed.

• Adjust Contrast. Balance the levels of your scan to get it looking exactly the way you want.

• No Internet Connection Required. The app will still scan documents without internet. IDEAL SCANNER APP TO:

• Track receipts

• Scan pictures

• Store documents and pics

• Photocopy documents

• Share documents and pics

• Scan documents while traveling

• Sign documents with an electronic signature

• Do taxes

Kipkam

How was your day today? Did you have any trouble?

1 minute a day. Invest it to the ‘Deep Breathe Exercise’ that will calm down you body and mind. Stress occurs regardless of place and time in the modern society.

When you feel stuffy, start KipKam and try breathing deeply.

A proper breathing is effective in soothing your stress.

Deep breathing actually activates the parasympathetic nerve and calms down your body. In addition, it is good for reinforcing lung function, activating blood circulation, and treating constipation. +Basic Usage and Main Functions+

You can control the inhale, pause, exhale time in SETTINGS

You can turn on/off background sound and metronome in SETTINGS.

Background sound insulates you from the surrounding noise, helping to concentrate on breathing.

Abstract Me

【Abstract Me】 allows you to Mix your photo with the amazing background image,and converts into a abstract style new photo ! Moreover,you can convert Your color photo to monochrome freely , and it also available to adjust the level of transparency. Build-in 513 kinds of background images available Filter:Brightness, Blur, Sharpen, Contrast, Strength Color : mono color + gradient color very Abstract and impressive !

Download Abstract Me

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event details in widget or in device calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

Heic Converter 2 JPG, PNG

Do you like the new HEIC image format of iOS 11, but want more control on how to convert them to old format like JPG and PNG? Unlike the simple system wide conversion of iOS 11, [Heic Converter] enables you to select the exact HEIC images you want and convert them to JPG or PNG of the exact size and quality. You also don’t need to worry about losing any information on your photos. It preserves all the metadata of HEIC images. • Detect HEIC images automatically.

• Convert multiple HEIC images at once.

• Convert HEIC images to JPG or PNG.

• Choose jpg image quality. You can reduce the result file size by selecting low quality.

• Choose result image size. You can reduce the result file size by selecting low size.

• Save converted JPG and PNG files to Camera Roll.

• Share converted JPG and PNG files.

• Preserves EXIF and metadata.

• Optionally delete original HEIC images.

