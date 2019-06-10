Ubisoft E3 2019 live stream: Watch Ubisoft’s E3 press conference live right here

The E3 2019 show floor still isn’t open yet, but the press conferences are still going strong, with Ubisoft set to take the stage at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on Monday, June 10th. Ubisoft never fails to entertain with its bonkers E3 showcases, and this year is sure to be the same, so if you’re looking for a bit of chaos, be sure to tune in.

This year’s event should be a healthy mix of already released live games and new titles we haven’t seen before. At least, we were not supposed to see them, but a few leaked ahead of the conference. The Division 2, For Honor, and Rainbow Six Siege are all still going strong, so expect updates on all three during the show today. There might also be some additional Assassin’s Creed Odyssey content in store (at least I’m hoping there is).

As for the new titles, Ubisoft hinted at a Watch Dogs reveal on Twitter shortly after Watch Dogs Legion leaked via an Amazon listing. The follow-up to Watch Dogs 2 will apparently allow you to take control of any character in the entire game, and based on which character you are at any given time, the story will change. Ubisoft also has a competitive roller derby game called Roller Champions in the works, and it should be at the show as well.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is another game that will be shown off during the event, but it has already been unveiled, so it’s not really an announcement. That said, we will learn a lot more about it this afternoon.

Finally, we don’t expect to hear anything about a new Assassin’s Creed, Beyond Good and Evil 2, or Skull & Bones, but Ubisoft is sure to bring a few additional surprises (that didn’t leak) to the press conference.