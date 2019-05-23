This is what the Galaxy Note 10 might look like

With May almost over, we’re some two months away from the next major Android phone launch. The Galaxy Note 10 will likely drop in early August, and it’ll come in as many as four versions, according to recent reports, including two differently sized 4G phones, and their respective 5G counterparts.

The Galaxy Note 10 will not share the Galaxy S10’s design, reports keep telling us, but it won’t feature a perfect all-screen design either. We’re still looking at an Infinity-O hole-punch screen design and a multi-lens camera on the back of the Note 10, but both the rear and selfie cameras will have different placements.

One leak suggested that the Galaxy Note 10’s selfie camera will be placed in the center at the top of the phone, while the camera module on the back will have a vertical orientation instead of horizontal, as is the case on the Galaxy S10 phones. As a result, PhoneArena created the following renders of a potential Galaxy Note 10:

Image Source: PhoneArena

On the front, we have a curved Infinity-O display with a smaller camera hole at the top.

On the back, meanwhile, the camera module has four distinct lenses, and it’s positioned in the top-left corner. If Samsung is ditching the horizontal camera layout, then the cameras will have to go in one of the two corners. Most phone makers tend to place their cameras near the left corner, so the renders make sense, assuming these leaks are accurate.

Image Source: PhoneArena

What’s interesting to point out is that the Galaxy Note 10 will also feature a built-in stylus, whose housing is also on the left side, when looking at the phone’s rear. In other words, Samsung has to factor in all these details when designing the new Note. The extra cameras and stylus take up a lot of space inside the phone and could affect battery size.

There’s also one other practical reason for slightly tweaking the phone’s design, making it stand out from the crowd of Galaxy S, A, and Note models. Recycling the Galaxy S10 design for the Note 10 could hurt sales of the latter. The rumored tweaks above, meanwhile, would give the Note 10 its own personality.