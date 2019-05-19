Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of May 19)

We’re reaching the end of the month, which means the Netflix release schedule is starting to thin out a bit. Other than the return of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, there aren’t many obvious hits here when it comes to originals. If you’re looking for a great movie to watch though, the Best Picture winner Moonlight joins the service this week. The seventh season of Arrow is streaming on Tuesday as well, along with a comedy special from Wanda Sykes.
The three movies leaving the service this week are something of a mixed bag, but if you have just been dying to see Alec Baldwin play an animated baby, be sure to stream The Boss Baby before Wednesday.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 19th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, May 20th
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Tuesday, May 21st
- Arrow: Season 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, May 22nd
- A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Flash: Season 5
Thursday, May 23rd
- Riverdale: Season 3
- Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, May 24th
- After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joy — NETFLIX FILM
- Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM
- WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, May 19th
- Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Wednesday, May 22nd
- The Boss Baby
Friday, May 24th
- Southpaw
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May.