New Galaxy Note 10 details revealed in latest leak from top Samsung insider

The closer we get to the Galaxy Note 10 launch, the more leaks we’re bound to see. Some of them are more interesting, teasing potential design changes that we might not see coming, while others only tell us what the rumored launch colors of the upcoming Samsung flagship series should be. But smartphone makers have been trying to offer more and more options to buyers, Samsung included. The Korean giant usually launches its flagships in a few colors and then brings new options months after launch. With the Note 10, however, Samsung may have at least five colors at launch, according to two sources.

The Galaxy Note 9 arrived in four color options last year, MySmartPrice reminds us, including Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue. Then Samsung launched Alpine White and Cloud Silver models.

The Galaxy Note 10 will come in as many as five colors according to a trusted source, including black, white, silver, red, and pink. Each of them will have a fancier name if these are indeed the Note 10’s launch colors.

If that’s not enough, then Samsung insider Ice Universe has a different detail about Note 10’s colors, saying that Samsung is also making gradient versions. Those are the kind of colors that Huawei made popular last year with the P20 series.

The Galaxy Note10 will feature a gradient, blue and silver gradient. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 16, 2019

According to the leaker, the Note 10 is getting a blue and silver gradient, but it’s unclear whether that’s on top of the five colors we mentioned before, or whether the blue/silver is the same thing with the silver that MySmartPrice mentioned.

As exciting as some of these colors may sound like, what’s even more impressive about the Note 10 series is that it’ll come in two size options, and each of them will get their respective 5G variant. That’s what several reports said so far. Samsung is looking to replicate the successful Galaxy S10 sales strategy, a report from Korea said, by offering buyers multiple Galaxy Note 10 options to choose from. Prices for these phones are yet to leak, however.