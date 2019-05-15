Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, and you’ll still find a few freebies in there if you go back and check it out. We’ve also got seven fresh iOS apps on sale for you to check out on Wednesday, including an awesome $10 app that enables split-screen multitasking on your iPhone! You’ll find them all listed below, so don’t miss out.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Portrify

Normally $2.99.

*Currently only compatible with iPhone 8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max and XR.* Portrify is for next level portrait edits. Add eye popping effects to your portraits. Portrify automatically removes your background, lets you add incredible duo colors, blends and text in the background.

Split Screen Multitasking View

Normally $9.99.

Ranked #1 iPhone & iPad Utility App in 46 Countries, Split Screen Multitasking app DuMore also ranked Top 10 in 78 countries including USA, China & Japan, Top 25 in 84 countries and Top 26-100 in several others. Split View lets you do two things at the same time. Download DuMore to stop constantly switching between apps or browser tabs for all your online tasks and start viewing two things at the same time in split screens on your iPhone and iPad. We love doing two things on iPad & iPhone multitasking, but keeping an eye on both at the same time was impossible until now.. Haven’t you always wanted to open 2 things on your iPhone and iPad at the same time? Now you can! DuMore Split Screen Multitasker is designed for your new large screen iPhone and iPads that do not have the native iOS Split Screen, Split View and Slide Over features. The DuMore Split Screen App offers an alt experience similar to using two apps at the same time with web apps, browsers, inbuilt plugins and extensions.

► Download Now! ◄ How will you DuMore with Split Screen View?

– Watch a TV show while you check all your social network accounts – flip left/right in social plugin to easily manage all your social network accounts in a split screen

– Or play Music and check Facebook while checking routes with Google Maps on a road trip!

– How about having the superpower to play your little one’s favorite cartoon while tracking the score

– Imagine keeping one eye on the market, news or data while responding to an email at work » There are millions of possibilities!

►Download Now!◄ Get most out of the large screen of your iPhone, iPhone Plus or iPad with split screen multitasking. DuMore comes equipped with all the tools you need for multitasking:

» Social Plugin: Instantly switch between social networks with left/right swipe in a cool cube animation. Access all your social media accounts in one app.

» Child Lock: Control and limit access to web pages, social networks, videos and more.

» File Manager: Download and save files or screenshots in the file manager.

» Download Manager: Desktop-class download manager coming soon.

» Split View Management: Resize, Maximize, Minimize, Add, and Remove Split Tabs.

» Plugins: Full featured mini apps for split screen multitasking experience.

» Extensions: support for Evernote, 1Password, Translate and more apps coming soon.

» Support for Left Handed User: First and only iOS app to support left handed users on iOS. Toggle interface for left-hand or right-hand users in settings.

» Page shot: screen capture now allows you to turn a full web page into an image.

» And more! ► DuMore includes a desktop class screen split browser that includes:

– Smart address box.

– Private Browsing.

– Translator.

– Customizable Home Page.

-Parental Controls.

– Maximize, Minimize, Add or Remove a Tab in split screen view.

– Edge-to-edge full-screen.

– Customizable search box: 1 click access to your favorite search engine.

– Bookmark, History, Reading List.

– Share Link

– Save a complete web page as a pdf.

– And more. DuMore also helps you recover several GB disk space on your iPhone and iPad by allowing you to remove Facebook, Instagram and other bulky apps that store content you can’t delete. This is the perfect iPhone split screen app with split screen multitasking browser for your large screen iPhone X, iPhone 8, all the Plus iPhones, 7, 6S. DuMore brings split screen multi tasking and split view for all iPads, old and new. You don’t have to switch between two apps when you can view two things simultaneously. This is limited to apps that have a website like facebook and twitter. You can also resize the two split view windows or close one split screen tab for an edge-to-edge full screen view of your favorite websites and videos. iOS Limitations Apply. Some web apps are not compatible and/or blocked in third party apps like this one.

mText2Speech Translator

Normally $0.99.

Carry over 90 languages in your pocket. Hear, see and share translations quickly all in the familiar message layout format. Great for learning a language or for understanding a new language home or while abroad. You can easily convert text to speech with mText2Speech. Just enter the text and the app speaks it for you while displaying the translation. Re-read any or all of your translations. Create voice recordings of your translations, hear the words and sentences in any language, add your voice to translations and share your translations or recordings with your friends. Speech synthesis is the computer-generated simulation of human speech. It is used to

translate written information into aural information where it is more convenient. Speech

prosthesis is a computer-generated speech for people with physical disabilities that make it

difficult to speak intelligibly. This app gives all support for text to speech who cannot speak

as well as translate your text into speech and speech into text. Great FEATURES of mText2Speech listed below: Text translation

Great language support as this app provides over 90 languages, including Afrikaans, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Sesotho, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu by text writing. Text to Speech

Make your content more accessible with text to speech. For example, Students listen to an audio version of any written content while following along with the highlighted text. Autosave

Smart Visual for the app that displays translations in familiar message layout format. You can use saved translations to redo or use in new translations. Language Detection

There are several statistical approaches to language identification using different techniques to classify the text information. An easy way to detect language and translate your speech or text whichever you choose. Design of app

All texts or voice translator document are smartly displayed in the message layout format. Vocalizer

Write full sentences or notes that the app will automatically detect and translates into your

main language behaving like a vocalizer. Recording Audio

Audio Description is a service that can transform the enjoyment of TV for people who have

difficulty seeing what’s happening on the screen. Create MP3 recordings containing audio

from multiple translations, ideal for language learning, and including your own voice if desired Shake

This is an awesome feature just shake your device and give you output like translations, a

recording, next most used language, select language or show settings. Share

Share using Facebook, Twitter or Email to share your MP3 and text translations. App usage

While text to speech has benefits for all users, some of the specific groups that see a better

user experience are:

• A person with learning disabilities

• A person who have literacy difficulties

• A person who speaks the language but do not read it

• A person who multitasks

• A person with a visual impairment

• A person who access content on mobile devices

• A person with different learning styles

Snap Markup – Annotation Tool

Normally $1.99.

Snap Markup is a Markup photo tool. It markup or annotate the photo with various shapes and send it anywhere. Snap Markup provides various draw shapes like free draw, rectangle, triangle, line, arrow, circle, numbers, brazier curve, Blur effect, Focus, rotations, text and crop. It is a powerful app to have in your toolbox. It can help on any place where annotations are required for a photo. If you enjoy using Snap Markup, please take a minute to leave us a nice review. It really helps!

QuickClip | Clipboard Manager

Normally $0.99.

Save copied text too easily and quickly.

QuickClip is very useful clipboard manager.

You can quickly and easy copy and paste. App Features

– Simple UI

– You can access all clips from Widget

– iCloud Sync

– No Ads

– Folder *This application is only supported iOS10 or higher. – License

Designed by Freepik

Videos in Video

Normally $5.99.

The FAST and EASY-TO-USE video editing application! Videos in Video is an easy video editor with fast editing features with which you can place multiples videos, photos and music within an existing video, it will turn your videos into professional looking edited movies and it can be shared on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Flicker and Email in seconds; here are some of the amazing features: Easy-to-use to join, crop, cut, rotate and flip videos & photos

Support adding videos, photos, and music as many as you have into one video (no video volume and time limitation)

Shape your videos and photos in any shape

Cut out any unwanted moments

Crop videos/images and adjust scale (precise frame-by-frame cropping)

Rotate videos/images by ANY degree

Adjust placement and size of photo/video with easy drag

Adjust transparency of photo/video

Synchronize image in video showing time and set duration time

Generate excellent video output

Share multi video montages in seconds

No internet connection required

Superior customer support and updates HOW TO USE: 1) To merge multiples videos/photos into one video, tap the plus sign icon (+ Button) to add videos/photos from your camera roll. Hold and drag the video clip icons to rearrange the order; 2) To cut unwanted video moment, firstly tap on the video clip, click on “Edit” button from the menu and then select “Crop & Cut”, select the video portion with precise frame-by-frame and then mark “Start” & “End” time to remove the unwanted moment;

3) To delete a video clip, tap the video clip and then press the garbage can icon;

4) To delete the whole project, tap on the background video and then press the garbage can icon;

5) To add music, tap the “Music” button, and then tap “Add music”. You can adjust the volume of the music video with the volume controller.

Dogfight Elite

Normally $1.99.

Dogfight Elite is a World War I and World War II massive combat airplane simulator. In Dogfight Elite you can fly an airplane, drive a tank or jump out of the plane and defend your position as a soldier. You can also play alone and fly through training levels all the way up to full-blown dogfights against enemy planes. While this game allows you to play free of charge, it provides benefits to subscribers, such as airplanes, tanks, special weapons and missions. All subscribers also gain access instant access and priority queue to all servers.

