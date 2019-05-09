Leak says the OnePlus 7 Pro will be more expensive than you expect

We’re only a few days away from the OnePlus 7 press conference, but we already know almost everything there is to know about the phone. Leakers have not stopped spoiling the secrets of the OnePlus 7 series, and we have a couple of reports out there that tell us the OnePlus 7 version that’s leaking the most will be more expensive than you’d like.



That’s the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has been the star of previous leaks, but also of OnePlus’s own marketing efforts. The phone will have a brand new design as well as a brand new screen technology. We’re looking at an all-screen display with curved edges a la Galaxy S and a refresh rate that goes up to 90Hz. The Pro models will also feature a triple-lens camera on the back.

Comparatively, the OnePlus 7 will look similar to the OnePlus 6T that OnePlus launched last fall. That means you should expect a waterdrop notch screen and a dual cam setup.

The OnePlus 7 will likely be about as affordable as the OnePlus 6T — pricing starts at $549/€519 for the latter. But the OnePlus 7 Pro will be significantly more expensive than what OnePlus fans expect.

A leaker who previously shared OnePlus 7 Pro prices for Europe says the cheapest model (6GB/128GB) will cost €699 or €709 depending on the country. If you’re willing to pay €50 extra, you’ll get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB/256GB model will cost €819, according to Ishan Agarwal.

So, I already gave you guys the European prices for 8GB+256GB (€749) and 12GB+256GB (€819) OnePlus 7 Pro. I have finally got the price for 6GB+128GB as well. It's gonna start at €699/€709 depending on the country. The base variant will only be available in Mirror Grey. https://t.co/IQOwEkPXTr — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 9, 2019

A different leaker who provided consistent reports about unreleased phones in the past offered the same price points for Europe:

#OnePlus7Pro base spec (6/128GB) to be priced at 699 Euro in most European countries, like Germany. In some, like Spain, base model is priced at 709 Euro. Can confirm other models priced as reported elsewhere earlier: 8/256GB = 749/759€, 12/256GB = 819/829€. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 9, 2019

Pricing for the US and other regions might vary, but if these leaks are accurate, the starting price of the OnePlus 7 Pro will match the starting price for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. That might mean that the cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro might cost $699 in the US.

While the OnePlus 7 Pro shapes up to be the most expensive OnePlus flagship to date, it’ll still be more affordable than its competitors, whether we’re talking about 2019 Android high-end phones or Apple’s newest iPhones.