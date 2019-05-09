‘Avengers: Endgame’ streaming starts Dec. 11, but not on any service you subscribe to right now

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame needed fewer than two weeks at the box office to break the $2 billion mark, with the launch weekend alone bringing in more than $1 billion in ticket sales. The highly anticipated Infinity War sequel is a fantastic finale to the entire Infinity Saga, while simultaneously creating a launching point for the next major story that Marvel will tell. The film seems destined to break Avatar’s record at the box office, as more and more people see the movie for the first time or rewatch it in theaters. At nearly three hours long, the movie is filled with plenty of action, and there are also some easter eggs that are so sneaky you might miss them the first time around. Unfortunately, it’ll be a long time before Endgame hits streaming services, but we have some even worse news: You won’t be able to stream it on any of the services you currently subscribe to.

Disney unveiled its own streaming platform a few months ago, soon after Apple announced Apple TV+. Unlike Apple, Disney actually told us how much Disney+ would cost and when it’ll be available to consumers — that’s $5.99 per month starting on November 12th.

During Disney’s earnings call for its second-quarter results on Wednesday evening, the company said that Endgame will be available for streaming beginning on December 11th, and it’ll be a Disney+ exclusive.

“We’re very pleased with our Q2 results and thrilled with the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame, which is now the second-highest grossing film of all time and will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting December 11th,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said. “The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers.”

While Disney+ will be much less expensive than other popular services considering what it’ll have to offer, it won’t be home to any content from third-party studios. That means it can’t replace anything you currently pay for, but you’ll need to add it to your monthly expenses if you want to stream Endgame — or probably any other MCU movies moving forward.