EA Access is finally coming to PS4 after years of Xbox exclusivity

PlayStation 4 players will soon be able to grab their DualShock controllers and sign up for Electronic Arts’ game subscription service that lets subscribers do everything from play new titles early, play as much as you want from a big library of games and earn special bonuses for being a member.

After debuting on the Xbox One almost five years ago, EA Access is coming to the PS4 starting in July. The video game giant announced today that players will soon be able to sign up for a monthly membership that costs $4.99 (or $29.99 for the annual membership) through the PlayStation Store.

Among other benefits of the subscription offering, membership in EA Access lets players experience features like Play First Trials, where they can play up to 10 hours of most new EA games. EA also declared today that its expansion of EA Access to the PS4 means that, along with the existing membership services on Xbox One and PC via Origin, EA now offers its subscription services on the most platforms compared to its game publishing peers.

The wait is over. EA Access is coming to PS4! https://t.co/48c1ptT2I7 pic.twitter.com/dnSsngoFyx — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 7, 2019

“As we continue to invest in digital and subscription services, bringing great games to even more players across more platforms is an exciting opportunity for everyone,” said Matt Bilbey, EA’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth. “Our goal is to give players more choice to try and play our games wherever and however they choose, and we’re happy to bring EA Access to PlayStation 4.”

In terms of what else subscribers can expect as part of EA Access, they’ll be able to score a 10% discount on full game purchases, expansions, in-game items and more. And the library of EA games they’ll be able to play includes titles that are of course part of major EA franchises, like Battlefield, EA Sports FIFA, Star Wars and Battlefront, among others.

One important thing to point out as part of this deal: If you happen to own both an Xbox One and a PS4, and you’re already paying for EA Access for the former, you’ll still need to pay the monthly fee to play the EA Access games on your PS4. Something to think about if you already have access for one console.