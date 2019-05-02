Here’s our hilarious first look at Keanu Reeves’ in ‘Toy Story 4’

Don’t expect any familiar, bro-tastic “Whoa” from Duke Caboom, the animated character Keanu Reeves voices in this summer’s Toy Story 4. Coincidentally, though, a month after Keanu gives us another take on his death-defying, motorcycle-riding her0 in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which hits theaters in a couple of weeks, Keanu will voice the character of a daredevil stuntman in the next installment in the beloved Toy Story franchise — with a new clip out today showing the character in action for the first time.

Keanu’s “Duke,” according to a description released along with the video which you watch above, is a 1970s-era toy based on the life of “Canada’s greatest showman.”

“Riding his powerful Caboom stunt-cycle,” the description continues, “Duke is always prepared to show off his stunt poses with confidence and swagger. However, Woody learns quickly that Duke has an Achilles heel: he has never been able to do the awesome stunts advertised in his own toy commercial. For years, Duke has been sitting in an antique store, constantly reliving the failures of his tragic past.”

It sounds like we’re definitely going to have a hard time not liking this new addition to the Toy Story-verse. You can get a little more of a sense of what he’s about via the footage above that plays as a TV commercial, with Duke riding triumphantly into view. “He’s the most spectacular daredevil Canada has ever seeeeeen,” a chorus of deep voices sings at one point in the spot. As the description makes clear, though, Duke may not be the simple, stunt-executing showman he appears.

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will land in theaters on June 20. With participation from a ton of other new actors voicing characters this time around, including Michael Keaton, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and more.