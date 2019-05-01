Google’s Pixel 3a XL leaks again, just days ahead of its official launch

Like every new Pixel phone that preceded it, the Pixel 3a phones aren’t exactly secret. Google can’t keep its new phones hidden. Android fans who favor Google hardware over anything else have known about these Pixel 3 Lite phones for several months now. We saw many leaks that told us virtually everything there is to know about the phones, from design and specs to prices. With all that in mind, we have a brand new leak that confirms the name of the cheaper Pixel line, that’s about to hit stores.

Next week, Google will unveil the cheaper phones, and that’s no longer a secret either. Google already teased new hardware announcements for its I/O 2019 event when it released a Pixel 3 TV spot in partnership with Marvel, ahead of the Avengers: Endgame release. The company then confirmed during its latest earnings call that new products are coming soon.

Trusted leaker Max J. from AllAboutSamsung, posted the following image on Twitter that shows the front side of Google’s Pixel 3a XL packaging.

Just a small "leak" today – guess you can't even call this a leak because the device has already been leaked in a ton of images. But here you go: This is the front of Googles #Pixel3aXL packaging pic.twitter.com/KfEDH3ftyz — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) April 30, 2019

The image seems to confirm what we already know, that the cheaper Pixel 3 phones will be called Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Moreover, the image shows the rear side of the phone, which matches a press render that leaked a few days ago.

It’s the same design you expect from Pixel phones, including a colored power button, single-cam rear camera, and rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The phone’s rear is likely made of plastic rather than glass, as is the case for the regular Pixel 3 phones.

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 3a series next week, at which point it’ll probably confirm all the leaks we saw so far, and reveal the phone’s actual release date.