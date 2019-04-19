All the talk in the tech world right now revolves around the upcoming release of Samsung’s first foldable smartphone. Even though it’s for all the wrong reasons, there hasn’t been much for Apple fans to enjoy in the past few days. There might not be any exciting Apple product releases coming up anytime soon, but at least you have seven nifty paid iPhone and iPad apps to check out today that are all on sale for free…

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Material Weather

Normally $2.99.

“There is nothing that makes its way more directly into the soul than beauty.”

Joseph Addison The Material Weather was specifically Designed for iPhone X

Support for all other iPhone models starting with iPhone 5 & iOS 10 Features:

– Beautiful unique design and convenience

– Prepare for anything with daily forecast

– Track and save all your favourite cities

– Updating all favourite list with awesome gestures

– Comfortable search with animation preview

– Data visualisations and detailed description

– Local database with countries and cities

– Smart Notifications two times per day

– Weather forecast accurate to home

– Incredible asynchronous Animations

– Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature settings

– Apple Watch Application with a similar design and functionality From developers with understanding of users’ needs

Yours Sincerely, K.S.

Download Material Weather

DJ Mixes

Normally $6.99.

DJ Mixes, electronic music from all around the globe, find all your favorite styles including, DJ live shows, electronic music podcasts and DJ music radios.

Automatically display within the app newest DJ mixes without you have to tap to anything.

DJ Mixes is a Universal app, compatible with iPhone and iPad.

Download DJ Mixes

My School Animals

Normally $4.99.

School children can personalize their favorite animals and create fun animated talking video presentations for school projects. A really fun way to express themselves. Designed for schools based on feedback from teachers on our popular app 3D Avatar Creator – BuddyPoke. This is the best application in the App Store for avatar-based language arts and storytelling. * No ads. No in-app purchases. Safe for kids.

* Create a cast of animal characters from thousands of appearance options.

* Record avatar videos in a simple and fun way for your class projects.

* Express yourself. Tell stories.

* Create pictures to use in your stories.

* Make avatar music videos by loading songs from your iTunes music collection. Tips:

* Record your videos in a quiet setting for the best looking mouth animation.

* To make and edit avatars: click the icon in the top left corner with the pencil.

* To pose your avatar: click the icon with the buddy that has arms out stretched (middle left).

* To add text: click the A.

* To add music from your iTunes music collection: click the microphone toggle button.

* To change the length of your videos touch the 1:00 multiple times to select a video length in seconds up to 5 minutes.

* You can select a pose and then change the face by clicking on the eye icon.

Download My School Animals

Textograph Pro + Poster Maker

Normally $3.99.

Textograph achieved following top ranks!

– #1st ranked best lifestyle app in Belarus!!

– #2nd ranked best photography app in Latvia, Slovakia, Ukraine and St. Kitts and Nevis

– Ranked under top 10 best photography apps in 15 countries! Textograph Offers:

– More than 80 Cool Fonts!!! -Textograph Pro+ allows you to add most beautiful typography to your images, or simply turn your favorite quote in to a beautiful poster without or without photos. And share the result on Facebook, Twitter, Weibo ,iMessages, or simply save it to your photo library. Textograph is not just another app which allows you to put text on images. Textograph is an iOS exclusive amazing tool which is very simple and easy to use, but has very powerful features such as rich text editing, which let you create unlimited possibilities with texts. Exclusive features in Textograph : – Dynamic color slider which shows actual color when adjusting Hue, Saturation and Brightness. – When you tap on a text which already has a color, adjustment sliders will automatically snap to their correct values so you don’t have to re-do all the hard work. – Above mechanism works for text color, text highlight color and also canvas background color! – Random color generator to make things quicker surprising. – Amazing photo effects! – Add a lens blur effect to your photos to make them look more stunning. And adjust the lens blur amount. (Textograph is the only app in app store which provide these features) Why Textogrpah? – This app can be used for AirDrop chat! Type anything you like and turn it into a picture which can be shared with AirDrop!!! – Textograph acts like your favorite rich text editing software! Available only on App Store. – Textograph allows you to change attributes of a text per character basis! Which means you can just select only a part of a text (or just a single letter) and set different font type, color, size , transparency , highlight color etc. Or all at once! – With Textograph, you can set each letter to contain different attributes(colors, sizes etc) on the same word or paragraph! That is an amazing feature which allows you to come up with unlimited possibilities. – Take a picture or import one from your camera roll and add beautiful photo filters available in Textograph. – Use over 85+ available fonts. – Share with your friends on Facebook, twitter, instagram, email, Message! – Open output image in instagram and many other thirdparty apps! – No additional purchases at all.

Download Textograph Pro + Poster Maker

Tabi Calc

Normally $2.99.

Tabi Calc is a calculator specifically designed for travelers. *Tabi is Japanese for travels. Flight time:

Arrival time – Departure time = Travel time

Timezones support (City names and 3-digit Airport codes) Currency rates:

Automatically detect GPS and set your local currency.

Easy conversion between local and your home currency (iPhone & Apple Watch) It also works as a regular calculator:

Arithmetic between two numbers

M+, M- buttons

Duration calculation.

Time difference between two photos

Download Tabi Calc

csgoinsider: esport matches

Normally $0.99.

Application provides schedule, forecast and results for the pro-level counter-strike global offensive games and championships. Main features:

◦ Schedule of the most interesting games

◦ Our forecast for game results

◦ Fresh scores of recent matches

◦ Streams right in the app

◦ An app for the Apple Watch

◦ A widget with schedule

◦ No ads

Download csgoinsider: esport matches

Home Budget Plan Pro

Normally $1.99.

‘Home Budget Plan’ shows you where you are spending your income each month, and makes it Easy to Plan Your Budget. Plan for the future with ‘Home Budget Plan’. √ Record your monthly household expenditure

√ See if you are overspending, and if so by how much

√ Identify areas to cut back

√ Analyse your expenditure to see where the money goes

√ Customise the Groups & Categories to suit your own circumstances

√ includes Secure Entry function to keep your finance details secure ◆ This app is part of the MoneyBudgie Finance Tracking Bundle.

– All 4 Apps work together to help you get in control of your finances. For example, stick to your budgets planned with this App by tracking your expenses using the Budgets-Expense Tracker App.

Download Home Budget Plan Pro