Disney CEO confirms that Disney+ will be likely be available on Apple TV

At $6.99 per month (which goes down to $5.83 if you pay for the whole year), Disney+ is a no-brainer. It’s a lot cheaper than competing video streaming services, including Netflix and HBO, and offers a massive catalog of titles from both Disney and Fox, including exclusive content that you won’t find anywhere else.

The big question after Disney’s event the other day was whether Disney+ would come to Apple’s revamped Apple TV app, which will also include Apple’s own streaming service, Apple TV+. Disney did not address the matter during its event, but CEO Bob Iger said in an interview afterward that Apple TV would get Disney+.

During the event, Disney only said that consumers will be able to subscribe to Disney+ on Roku and PlayStation, without naming other companies. That’s because Disney hasn’t made deals with “all of them” according to Iger. The new Disney+ app will “in all likelihood be available through traditional app distributors, Apple being one of them,” Iger told Bloomberg.

It’s unclear at this time whether users will be able to subscribe to Disney+ from Apple devices or whether they’ll have to get the service via an internet browser before logging in inside the app. The Disney+ app will not be available until fall, so we’ll have to wait and see how it’ll work on Apple devices.

Recently, Netflix decided not to allow new subscribers to sign up for the service via an Apple device, a move meant to prevent sharing a cut of the revenue with Apple. Iger also touched on the fact that he’s still an Apple board member. He told Bloomberg that he recused himself from meetings whenever the topic came up. He said that streaming “has not been discussed all that much” because it was relatively small and nascent.