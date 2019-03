We shared plenty of great options in yesterday’s post covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that we on sale for free. A few of the apps in there are actually still free, so you can go back and download them before those sales end. We’ve got six fresh apps for you to check out on Friday though, and you’ll find them all listed below.

Forecast – Another Weather App

Normally $1.99.

Forecast is an application that shows you the weather in a beautiful way. Everything is in one place and with a simple swipe you can get details about the current day or the week. Features: * Current weather conditions

* Weekly forecast

* Daily temperature graphs

* Daily precipitation graphs

* C° and F°

* 4 colour themes

* Accessibility support

Math Rescue Kids Mental Games

Normally $7.99.

Rounding and Estimation is fun with Toby, the fireman! Run through the forest and put out fires with the water balloons – and help Toby save the forest and the bridges in it from burning down! Note though – you need to be fast and use approximately the right amount of water to put out the fires. Use too much, and you’ll run out of water. Use too little, and you can’t put out the fire! Math Rescue- is a cool math game and great way to practice and test your rounding and estimation skills and have fun at the same time. This game also helps with learning mental math drills practice.

The game uses interesting mechanics to help children practice rounding and estimation skills. An exciting game play with great sound and art will keep children engaged for a long time.

Through Math Rescue, your child will learn and practice the following skills – – Rounding to nearest 10s and 100s of two and three digit numbers.

– Estimating sum of two 2-digits numbers

– Estimating sum of two 3-digits numbers The app not only teaches children how to round up numbers but also helps understand some more basic problems such as the place value of a digit in a number. The app reinforces math concepts with self-paced and adaptive practice anytime, anywhere. Estimation, especially estimating sums of multiple numbers, is an essential skill in the daily life application of Math. From simple things like sensing whether a shopping list is going out of budget, to arriving at project cost expectations at work or figuring out which home financing options are better in the long run, estimation can significantly improve the quality and the speed of the decisions we make. Use Math Rescue to form a solid foundation for your child’s estimation skills. This game also helps understanding the basic concept of doing addition by rounding the number, which will help in solving mental math addition or subtraction in fast manner. This mental math learning game is aligned to common core math and Singapore math and best suitable for 3rd (third) grade, 4th (fourth) grade and 5th (fifth) grade kids. This game also helps in mental math addition learning for grade 3, 4 and 5. Skills covered • Rounding to nearest 10

• Rounding up, rounding down

• Rounding 2 digit numbers to nearest 10

• Rounding 3 digit numbers to nearest 10

• Rounding numbers with 5 in the units place • Rounding to nearest 100

• Rounding up, rounding down

• Rounding 3 digit numbers to the nearest 100 • Estimating sums using rounding

• Estimating the sum of two 1-digit numbers

• Estimating the sum of one 2-digit and one single digit number

• Estimating the sum of two 2-digit numbers

• Estimating the sum of one 2 digit and one 3 digit number

• Estimating the sum of two 3 digit numbers The skills covered, correspond to the following common core curriculum standards – 3.NBT.A.1 – Use place value understanding to round whole numbers to the nearest 10 or 100.

4.NBT.A.3 – Use place value understanding to round multi-digit whole numbers to any place.

Planetical – Tiny planet App

Normally $1.99.

Generate your own small-planet from any common photo.

It’s very entertaining.

Really simple and forward to use. – Full resolution support;

– Different filters;

– Adjustment zoom and rotation;

– Works like lens, real time preview from camera;

– Crop function;

– Planet and tunnel modes; Apply Tiny Planet effect to any photo.

With this photo editor many of your old pictures will gain a new life.

iO – A Physics Platformer

Normally $2.99.

** Global Game Jam 2012 Winner **

** IndieCade Festival 2014 Finalist **

** GDC Best In Play 2015 – Honorable Mention ** TouchArcade: 4 out of 5 – “For those who enjoy playing with balls, iO has plenty to show you.” AppleNApps: 4 out of 5 – “iO is a finely crafted platformer that keeps things fresh making it well worth picking up.” Gamezebo: 4 out of 5 – “It’s packed with unique style and mechanics that give it an edge over similar titles.” iO – A Physics Platformer A physics platformer about size, speed and momentum unlike anything you’ve ever seen before! Grow, shrink, roll, leap and climb in this unique puzzler featuring over 225 challenging mazes one-of-a-kind gameplay that includes portals, inverted gravity, vehicles and more! Share your times with friends on the global leaderboards and become a time/space legend! FEATURES

– Play with size, weight and mass to reach the exit as fast as possible!

– Over 225 puzzles to solve and more coming in future updates.

– Intuitive touch controls.

– Make new friends and compete against old ones on the Global Leaderboards.

– Unlock new achievements.

– Unique and wide variety of gameplay mechanics including gravity manipulation, portals, vehicles and more!

– Retro-futuristic visuals.

Filter Candy

Normally $0.99.

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful film-emulation presets and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets have something which is ideal for almost any setting or subject. Enhance your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share with loved ones. Included preset packs: Essential: This pack consists of our most popular and versatile presets Classic: Vintage-inspired pack recreates the look of days gone by Instant: Recreate the look of tradition instant film with this pack Slide: Vivid colors and extreme contrast makes this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors Creative: Reimagine the boundaries of color with this pack Black: Create a stronger emotional connection with your subject by removing the distraction of color

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

