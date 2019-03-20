 T-Mobile’s latest promo gets you a free iPhone XR – BGR
T-Mobile’s latest promo gets you a free iPhone XR

Andy Meek
March 20th, 2019 at 2:20 PM

T-Mobile has just announced a new offer that will be music to the ears of new and existing customers who’d like to get their hands on one of the latest iPhone models without having to spend an arm and a leg for it. Starting on Wednesday, whether you’re an existing T-Mobile customer or new to the Un-Carrier, you can trade in a qualifying device and add a voice line to get a free iPhone XR in return. T-Mobile will be footing the cost up to $750 as part of this promotion, though it should be noted that the deal is paid out via 36 monthly bill credits.

It will no doubt be an attractive offer for many consumers, given that the iPhone XR includes a great camera and the iPhone’s longest-ever battery life. But if you’d prefer, you can use this deal to also take $750 off an iPhone XS or XS Max instead.

This limited-time offer is available in-store and online, nationwide. For more information, check out www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub. If you do take advantage of the deal, the company adds that when you put T-Mobile ONE on that new iPhone you’ll get benefits like unlimited talk, text and data, along with benefits like an hour of Gogo inflight Wi-Fi, Netflix included on family plans — and up to $1,550 worth of free added value per line every year, according to industry analysts.

A couple of other quick points to note about the trade-in offer:

The device you trade in of course should be in good working condition and needs to be either an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus or 6s; an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus; an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus; or an iPhone X. New T-Mobile customers need to also activate two lines of service, one of which will be on the new device, while existing customers need to activate at least one new line of service for the new device.

Image Source: Apple Inc.
