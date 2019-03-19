With the unveiling of Apple’s streaming service just days away, and Spotify going so far as to bundle Hulu into all of its Premium plans at no extra charge, I figured this would be a massive month for Netflix. That’s not to say that anyone is actually going to cancel their subscription, but at least give subscribers a few reasons to be excited about paying for the world’s most popular streaming service. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in April.

Other than a few highlights at the beginning of the month — like Deliverance, I Am Legend, The Fifth Element, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — there aren’t quite as many recognizable licensed or original hits as we’re used to seeing month after month. But I will probably rewatch The Hateful Eight in a few weeks.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of April below:

Streaming April 1st

ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Streaming April 2nd

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 3rd

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 5th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 11th

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

Streaming April 15th

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Romantic

Streaming April 16th

Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 18th

My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 19th

Streaming April 20th

Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 25th

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Streaming April 26th

Streaming April 27th

American Honey

Streaming April 28th

Señora Acero: Season 5

Streaming April 29th

Burning

The Imitation Game

Streaming April 30th

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming in April

Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in March below: