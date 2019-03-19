With the unveiling of Apple’s streaming service just days away, and Spotify going so far as to bundle Hulu into all of its Premium plans at no extra charge, I figured this would be a massive month for Netflix. That’s not to say that anyone is actually going to cancel their subscription, but at least give subscribers a few reasons to be excited about paying for the world’s most popular streaming service. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in April.
Other than a few highlights at the beginning of the month — like Deliverance, I Am Legend, The Fifth Element, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — there aren’t quite as many recognizable licensed or original hits as we’re used to seeing month after month. But I will probably rewatch The Hateful Eight in a few weeks.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of April below:
Streaming April 1st
- ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME
- Across The Line
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
Streaming April 2nd
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 3rd
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 5th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 9th
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 11th
- Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
- A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM
- Band Aid
- Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM
- The Silence — NETFLIX FILM
- Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 15th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Romantic
Streaming April 16th
- Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 18th
- My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 19th
- A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
- Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 20th
- Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 22nd
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 25th
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
Streaming April 26th
- The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sapphires
- Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 27th
- American Honey
Streaming April 28th
- Señora Acero: Season 5
Streaming April 29th
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
Streaming April 30th
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming in April
- Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in March below: