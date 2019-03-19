Jacob Siegal
March 19th, 2019 at 11:07 AM

With the unveiling of Apple’s streaming service just days away, and Spotify going so far as to bundle Hulu into all of its Premium plans at no extra charge, I figured this would be a massive month for Netflix. That’s not to say that anyone is actually going to cancel their subscription, but at least give subscribers a few reasons to be excited about paying for the world’s most popular streaming service. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in April.

Other than a few highlights at the beginning of the month — like Deliverance, I Am Legend, The Fifth Element, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — there aren’t quite as many recognizable licensed or original hits as we’re used to seeing month after month. But I will probably rewatch The Hateful Eight in a few weeks.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of April below:

Streaming April 1st

  • ULTRAMANNETFLIX ANIME
  • Across The Line
  • All the President’s Men
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Deliverance
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
  • Evolution
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • I Am Legend
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Monster House
  • Obsessed
  • Penelope
  • Pineapple Express
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Snatch
  • Spy Kids
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Fifth Element
  • The Golden Compass
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
  • Valkyrie

Streaming April 2nd

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 5th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

Streaming April 11th

Streaming April 12th

Streaming April 15th

  • Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
  • No Good NickNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The New Romantic

Streaming April 16th

  • Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 18th

Streaming April 19th

Streaming April 20th

  • Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

  • Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 25th

  • The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
  • The Ugly Truth

Streaming April 26th

Streaming April 27th

  • American Honey

Streaming April 28th

  • Señora Acero: Season 5

Streaming April 29th

  • Burning
  • The Imitation Game

Streaming April 30th

Streaming in April

