Marvel on Thursday morning released the second trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which is almost exactly when we expected it. After all, recent leaks said a brand new trailer would arrive shortly after Captain Marvel’s theatrical debut. The second trailer follows the same script Marvel used for the first Endgame trailer, getting the same message across: the world is in pain, the Avengers are suffering, but they’re not going to give up.

We’re treated to an amalgam of scenes taken from previous MCU films in the form of flashbacks, brand new Avengers 4 scenes that deliver tiny clues about what’s going to happen next, and lots of new hairstyles. Interestingly, the trailer confirms that the Avengers will indeed wear new suits like the one Hank Pym wore to travel to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel finally appears in this trailer. This explains why Marvel wasn’t able to release the new trailer before the Captain Marvel premiere. That said, let’s look at everything Marvel is willing to disclose about Endgame in this new clip as we dissect it shot by shot.

Tony Stark kicks things into gear by remembering his first Iron Man suit, saying that he hopes he can deliver one more surprise.

He’s of course talking to the damaged Iron Man suit that he uses to leave a message for Pepper.

Cue in more flashbacks to a certain scene from Iron Man.

And Pepper is holding the helmet from an Iron Man suit. Most of the flashback scenes are in black and white, with only certain elements shown in color.

We get another glimpse at the Benatar drifting through space.

As well as a new shot with Tony in the cockpit, and he appears to be wearing the nanoparticle housing directly on his chest.

Meanwhile, the world is in disarray and we get another look at what Liberty Island looks after the snap. What the images won’t show is that the voice over actually switches to Peggy Carter’s voice as she delivers a line from Captain America: The Winter Soldier: “The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over.”

The following scene sure is puzzling. We see a happy Clint Barton teaching a young girl how to use a bow and arrow.

At first, I thought this scene might show us how Clint experienced the snap, and that his daughter might turn to dust in front of his eyes. But we may be looking at the introduction of Kate Bishop here, a subtle nod at what might happen in the Avengers stories that follow Endgame.

Natasha, rocking blonde hair, recruits Ronin in the next scene, and he accepts her request to keep fighting.

We get another flashback, this time from Captain America: Civil War: Peggy Carter’s funeral.

We’re also reminded of Asgard, which Thor lost.

And Odin, his father, who died not long before Infinity War.

Thor took over voiceover duty to remind us of all the people we saw dying after the snap – like Falcon.

And Wanda, seen here fading away over Vision’s lifeless body.

We then switch gears to scenes from the future, and the next chat has to take place sometime after the Wakanda battle. Natasha has long red hair with blonde highlights.

Steve Rogers is talking to her and he appears to be quite cheerful. Plus, he has no beard, an indication that he’s no longer a fugitive, but a reinstated Avenger.

Here’s Banner as well, and his hair seems to be grayer than it was in Infinity War.

Scott Lang, meanwhile, is looking at all the ads mentioning missing persons. This scene likely takes place after the snap, and we get to see how Lang finds out that something terrible happened while he was away. From the looks of that house, it also seems that he might have returned from the Quantum Realm long after the snap.

We then see a ship on approach, which looks a lot like the Quinjet from Infinity War.

Inside, we have Natasha in mostly-red hair with Clint in Hawkeye attire, and they’re getting ready for something.

This scene just screams that we’re about to witness an epic showdown in Endgame. Rocket in his usual suit hanging on to War Machine as they prepare for battle is just a beautiful thing to watch.

All that is interrupted by a scene showing us Clint’s new mohawk.

And Ant-Man’s worried look. (Is that an explosion in the window behind him?)

Before jumping back to Thor, who’s also ready for a fight.

The following scene shows us Nebula charing an unseen enemy. In the background, there’s plenty of destruction, debris, and fires. Something bad happened here, but where are we?

Hawkeye is aboard a ship of some sort, which shows the same red lights that we probably saw shining on his face in the Super Bowl TV spot. Wherever he is, he survived an explosion as well.

This shot is just as badass as the Rocket-War Machine scene. We’ve never seen Cap angrier and more determined than he is here. This is the scene in which he picks up his shield once again, a continuation of the Super Bowl spot. It also appears to be the same battle that Nebula is fighting.

Ant-Man is also involved, and this shot tells us the whole scene takes place on Earth. Be on the lookout for pencils and headphone jacks as he propels himself towards a target.

We’re back to Tony Stark in space, who’s also not ready to give up. He will do anything that needs to be done to fix this.

And this is where Marvel finally confirms the white suits that we saw leak in all these toy sets. Captain America is leading the pack of Avengers back at the compound.

Marvel cut the scene in such a way that it’s not perfectly clear who’s in the group. Watch it a few times and keep your eyes on Nebula.

It’ll be soon clear that Captain America leads the group, followed by Iron Man and Black Widow, then Nebula isnext to Ant-Man. Hawkeye and War Machine take up the rear.

This scene seems to suggest that not all of the Avengers are embarking on whatever this mission is. Also, Natasha has red hair in this one, and the fact that Tony is following Cap suggests we’ll get to see how they resolved their differences after Civil War.

The last scene of the trailer has Thor, Captain Marvel, Natasha, and Rhodey in it. It’s the scene from the footage that Disney showed during a closed-doors shareholders meeting a few days ago. Thor summons his hammer which flies by Carol Danvers, without getting any reaction from her.

Captain Marvel is in the house!

The camera pulls back to show that Natasha (in blonde coiffure) and James Rhodes are also in the room. This scene probably follows the scene from the first trailer where Natasha explains to someone that Thanos did what he set out to do.

Which brings us to Thanos. He’s nowhere to be seen in this clip, which seems to be an indication that Avengers 4 will not be just about Thanos. And whatever happens, it’s a lot bigger than just beating the mad Titan.

